Blackhawks Season Back On Track With Full Complement Of Forwards Available

There are solid defensemen on the team, too. Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel are two second-year players who can move the puck, making life easier on the forwards looking to break out. Bowen Byram, although still young, is a veteran with high-end skill as well. Byram was not available in Tuesday's win, but he is only considered day-to-day for now. The healthy forward group will look even better when he is there with them.