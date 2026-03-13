Blackhawks & Senators Will Battle In Germany As A Part Of NHL Global Series

On Friday, the National Hockey League announced that the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators will battle for two games in Düsseldorf, Germany, as a part of the NHL’s Global Series.
The games will take place on December 18th and 20th, 2026. These will be the first NHL games played in Germany in over 15 years and will begin a run of at least three consecutive years for the league there.
There is a new initiative to continue growing the game in Germany, which has become one of the fastest-growing hockey nations over the last decade.
“Our deepened commitment to Germany as an important hockey country marks a critical next chapter for the NHL,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daley. “By further investing in one of Europe’s most dynamic sports markets – both through the execution of major events and the development and implementation of grassroots initiatives – we intend to strengthen our presence and build stronger connections with German fans, partners, and local communities. In prioritizing our efforts here, we hope to accelerate hockey’s growth across the region, creating meaningful impact from the ground up.”
For a while, the Blackhawks had Lukas Reichel, who was a highly drafted German prospect. He is with the Boston Bruins now, but his time in Chicago helped make the Hawks a popular team in his homeland.
Their opponent in this event, the Ottawa Senators, has Tim Stutzle, one of the greatest German players of all time, and he’s still very young. He will play a key role in promoting this year’s Global Series.
Across the NHL, superstars like Leon Draisaitl and Moritz Seider have helped put German hockey on the map, driving the game's growth in their home country through their exceptional play.
For Draisaitl specifically, he is one of the most decorated German athletes of all time, so you can expect the Edmonton Oilers to be a big part of this three-year project.
German hockey fans will also have the opportunity to see other NHL stars like Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Jake Sanderson, and Brady Tkachuk. A new wave of German hockey players will see these elite players up close, enhancing their interest in the game.
The NHL will continue to support long‑term hockey development and participation throughout Europe through grassroots programs and community initiatives. This will be the 13th season and the 5th consecutive in which NHL games are played in Europe.
