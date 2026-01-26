Blackhawks Send Nick Lardis Back To AHL IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks are trying to get back to having steady line combinations. With every forward on the roster healthy for the first time in a long time, they might be able to do that for a while.
Teuvo Teravainen was waiting to be good enough to play, and he practiced with the group on Monday, wearing a regular contact sweater.
There was also a "fifth line" that included Colton Dach, Sam Lafferty, and Nick Lardis. With a road trip coming up, they need extra players, but not three forwards. It was clear that there would be an NHL transaction coming out of this.
On Monday afternoon, the Blackhawks announced that Nick Lardis would be the odd man out. This is not a totally performance-based decision.
Lardis had five goals and two assists for 7 points in 21 games played with Chicago. He was called up to provide an offensive boost to the lineup when Connor Bedard first went down. Frank Nazar's injury made him even more valuable.
Although he had plenty of good chances in addition to his points, there is room for more growth in the AHL. The top six is getting crowded again, with all of the injuries healing up. It is fair for Lardis to get more minutes in a much bigger role with Rockford.
In 24 games played for the IceHogs this season, Lardis has 26 points (13-13--26). This next stint should see him elevate his game even further now that he has some NHL experience under his belt.
While playing in the NHL, Lardis was named to be an AHL All-Star. Rockford happens to be hosting this event while the NHL is on its Olympic break, so this transaction is perfect for not only allowing Lardis to play bigger minutes in a larger role, but he will also be able to represent himself and the organization on one of the AHL's biggest stages.
Lardis has a great attitude about winning and doing what is needed to help his team win. Combine that with his skills, and you have a young player with a bright future. It won't be long, perhaps even before the end of the season, before Lardis is back up in the NHL.
