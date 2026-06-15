Blackhawks Sending Taylor Hall To Hurricanes Helped Set Up Their Depth

The Chicago Blackhawks traded Taylor Hall to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024-25, setting up their Stanley Cup-winning depth.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Taylor Hall alongside Nick Foligno on June 26th, 2023. The point of this trade was to surround Connor Bedard with solid veterans in his rookie year.
In the case of Hall, a former number one pick himself, he had experience being a mentor for high draft picks at previous NHL stops.
The idea was nice, but it didn't go according to plan due to injuries to Hall. In his first year with the Blackhawks, he played just 10 games before going down for the year.
In year two, Hall played in 46 games with Chicago before he was traded away to the Carolina Hurricanes. He was part of a three-team trade that also sent Colorado Avalanche superstar Mikko Rantanen to the Hurricanes.
This deal broke Rantanen's game for a while. He never fit in and made it clear that he didn't want to be there. Before the season was even over, they shipped him to the Dallas Stars in a trade that landed them Logan Stankoven.
The Blackhawks retained Rantanen's contract in the three-team deal, which is what allowed Dallas to get him under their salary cap.
As a result of this initial deal, the Hurricanes ended up with Hall and Stankoven in the end, who both played a key role in them winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday night.
These two ended up playing on a line together alongside Jackson Blake, which turned out to be the best trio for any team during the playoffs.
Stankoven had 11 goals and 5 assists for 16 points, Hall had 7 goals and 12 assists for 19 points, and Blake had 7 goals and 13 assists for 20 points. Over the course of the 19 playoff games that the Hurricanes played over 58 days, these three were spectacular.
If the Blackhawks don't facilitate this deal for the Avalance and Hurricanes early in 2025, Carolina may have never won the Stanley Cup in 2026.
For Hall, it was a long time coming. After the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, a game in which the Blackhawks were blown out on national TV, he was physically disturbed. He needed to get to a winning situation, which is what happened when he went to Carolina a few weeks later.
The Hurricanes play a brand of hockey that is difficult to succeed in. You need to be strong mentally and physically in order to make an impact in that system, and Hall did after an off-season to get used to it. Once the playoffs rolled around, they took it to another level.
As a part of this deal, the Blackhawks ended up with a third-round pick in 2025, which turned out to be Nathan Behm. After a handful of years with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL, Behm is going to attend Arizona State University with the hopes of eventually becoming a pro hockey player.
It would be nice for the Blackhawks organization if Behm turned into a good NHL player, but they did Hall and the Hurricanes a major favor by being a part of this deal. Kyle Davidson has some built up good will around the league, and this is a reason why.
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