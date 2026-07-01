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Blackhawks Sign 2 AHL Defensemen On Day 1 Of Free Agency

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Vinnie Parise
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The Chicago Blackhawks likely wrapped up their first day of free agency when they announced two AHL-caliber signings.

The Chicago Blackhawks had an interesting first day of the Free Agent Frenzy. It started with a report of a Bowen Byram contract extension. After trading for him, the Blackhawks locked him into a long-term deal. 

After that, they made a couple of signings to bring in veterans who can help with the depth of the roster. Ian Cole is a solid defenseman for their 3rd pair, and Cole Smith is a hard-hitting defensive forward for their 4th line. 

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There wasn't much else that went on afterward, and Kyle Davidson confirmed that they would make a couple of AHL signings before calling it a day. 

Those will come in the form of veteran defensemen in Dylan Anhorn and Connor Mackey. Each of them will be expected to provide the Rockford IceHogs with some depth on the blue line. 

Anhorn spent a few years playing college hockey at Union College before transferring to St. Cloud State. Since then, he has spent two years playing pro hockey as a member of the Manitoba Moose. 

As for Mackey, he has made his NHL debut, but he is an AHL defenseman at his core. He brings a sense of leadership at 29 years old that will make the IceHogs a better team. 

There is value to bolstering the roster of the IceHogs, as there will be plenty of young players with NHL ceilings that will be looking to learn a thing or two from the AHL. Good veterans are always helpful to rookies trying to find their way. 

Other Free Agent Notes:

Former Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is going to continue his NHL career as a member of the Minnesota Wild.
thehockeynews.comFormer Chicago Blackhawks Captain Nick Foligno Continues NHL Career With Minnesota WildFormer Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is going to continue his NHL career as a member of the Minnesota Wild.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed former Chicago Blackhawks forward Ilya Mikheyev.
thehockeynews.comIlya Mikheyev Officially Leaves Blackhawks For 4-Year Deal With LightningThe Tampa Bay Lightning have signed former Chicago Blackhawks forward Ilya Mikheyev.
The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Ian Cole to a one-year contract.
thehockeynews.comIan Cole Is Coming To Chicago Blackhawks On 1-Year Free-Agent DealThe Chicago Blackhawks have signed Ian Cole to a one-year contract.
The Chicago Blackhawks add more to their bottom-six with Cole Smith coming in.
thehockeynews.comBlackhawks Sign Cole Smith To 3 Year Free-Agent ContractThe Chicago Blackhawks add more to their bottom-six with Cole Smith coming in.
The Chicago Blackhawks and Bowen Byram have come to terms on a contract extension that will keep him in Chicago for a long time.
thehockeynews.comBlackhawks, Bowen Byram Come To Terms On Contract ExtensionThe Chicago Blackhawks and Bowen Byram have come to terms on a contract extension that will keep him in Chicago for a long time.

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