Blackhawks Sign 2 AHL Defensemen On Day 1 Of Free Agency

The Chicago Blackhawks likely wrapped up their first day of free agency when they announced two AHL-caliber signings.
The Chicago Blackhawks had an interesting first day of the Free Agent Frenzy. It started with a report of a Bowen Byram contract extension. After trading for him, the Blackhawks locked him into a long-term deal.
After that, they made a couple of signings to bring in veterans who can help with the depth of the roster. Ian Cole is a solid defenseman for their 3rd pair, and Cole Smith is a hard-hitting defensive forward for their 4th line.
There wasn't much else that went on afterward, and Kyle Davidson confirmed that they would make a couple of AHL signings before calling it a day.
Those will come in the form of veteran defensemen in Dylan Anhorn and Connor Mackey. Each of them will be expected to provide the Rockford IceHogs with some depth on the blue line.
Anhorn spent a few years playing college hockey at Union College before transferring to St. Cloud State. Since then, he has spent two years playing pro hockey as a member of the Manitoba Moose.
As for Mackey, he has made his NHL debut, but he is an AHL defenseman at his core. He brings a sense of leadership at 29 years old that will make the IceHogs a better team.
There is value to bolstering the roster of the IceHogs, as there will be plenty of young players with NHL ceilings that will be looking to learn a thing or two from the AHL. Good veterans are always helpful to rookies trying to find their way.
Other Free Agent Notes:
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