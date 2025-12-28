Blackhawks Snap Losing Streak With Quality Win Over Stars

The Chicago Blackhawks snapped their six-game losing streak on Saturday night. After traveling to Texas earlier in the day, the Blackhawks took on the Dallas Stars. Coming off a bad run entering the holiday break, playing against this elite Stars team on the same day as traveling was a tough break.

It doesn’t make it easier that it’s another game without both Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. Ilya Mikheyev also missed the game due to the birth of his child, so the Blackhawks called up Landon Slaggert. Everything was stacked against the Blackhawks entering the contest.

However, the Blackhawks found a way to overcome that adversity by defeating the Stars in a shootout. Rookie forward Nick Lardis was the hero as he scored the shootout-winning goal. Ryan Donato also scored in the shootout.

During regulation, Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice and Jason Dickinson once to contribute to the 3-3 tie that went past regulation. Alex Vlasic, who was very strong in all three zones, assisted on both Bertuzzi goals.

In goal, Arvid Soderblom was given the unexpected start following the break. He played very well as he made 28 saves on 31 shots. Some of those stops were of the high-danger variety, which allowed the Hawks to stay in it.

With a back-to-back situation looming, this was a big performance by Arvid Soderblom, which rewards Jeff Blashill’s decision-making.

If you had to pick apart one thing about the Blackhawks game, it is that they let Mikko Rantanen run wild out there. He finished with one goal and two assists, contributing to all three Stars goals, but it could have been much worse than that if it weren't for Soderblom and the goalposts.

Still, now the Blackhawks can let the memory of the losing streak evade them as they focus on what's ahead on the schedule.

Watch Every Chicago Goal

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

The Blackhawks are back in action on Sunday night, where they will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. This match at the United Center will see a legend like Sidney Crosby battle against this young Hawks team.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.