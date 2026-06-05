Blackhawks Star Connor Bedard Leads All Pending NHL Restricted Free Agents

The Chicago Blackhawks have a budding star in Connor Bedard. They must get him signed to an extension this summer.
The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot riding on the success of Connor Bedard, who they selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Since coming into the NHL, Bedard has gotten better and better with each passing day. His overall growth as a player on and off the ice from year one through year three is noticeable.
Now that Bedard is through the entry-level years of his NHL career, it is time for an extension. On July 1st, he becomes a restricted free agent. The price to offer sheet someone like him is through the roof, but the Blackhawks still want to get him signed to avoid any time missed.
We've seen from other teams and players around the league that missing parts of training camp due to contract stuff can be detrimental.
Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks, and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils would all admit that it was a detriment to their seasons when it happened to them.
On Friday, The Hockey News named Connor Bedard as the top pending RFA in the National Hockey League.
Bedard leads the list of players that includes talents like Leo Carlsson, Jason Robertson, and Pavel Dorofeyev, amongst others. A lot of money is going to be handed out to these young men, and Bedard is the top guy.
Other players have had more production in their careers, some of them because they are older, but none of them have the ceiling with runway left in their careers the way that Bedard does. He is as young as an RFA can be in the NHL.
Connor Bedard wants to be in Chicago, and the Blackhawks want him. It is a mutual interest to get this deal signed, and both parties can focus on more important aspects once it is complete.
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