Blackhawks Take Their Foot Off The Gas, Blow Late Lead To Jets

The Chicago Blackhawks closed out their four-game road trip with a visit to Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets. With a chance to make it a .500 trip, they knew they had an opportunity to win against a reeling Jets team.
Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele made a brilliant play early to set up a goal scored by Dylan Samberg. His first of the season and 10th of his career was a snipe, but he was the beneficiary of the two superstars.
From there, the Blackhawks started to take over the game with their pace, speed, and tenacity. With under two minutes remaining in the first period, the Blackhawks tied the game.
Teuvo Teravainen stayed hot, as did the power play, as he scored his 13th of the season. It was a struggle to score power-play goals leading into the Olympic break, but they seem to have it worked out now.
Nobody scored in the middle frame, but the Blackhawks mostly controlled play. Connor Hellebucyk looked like the goalie everyone knows him to be, which kept his team alive.
Just 32 seconds into the third period, Ryan Greene scored to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. Connor Bedard collected his second assist of the game on this goal. Leading up to the goal, Greene was having a sensational game, and he eventually was rewarded for his efforts. It's nice to play with Connor Bedard, too.
The Blackhawks played extremely well again to begin the third period. It looked like they'd add that third goal and skate out of Winnipeg with a win. Then, a switch flipped as the game came to a close.
For the final half of the third, the Blackhawks became a shell of themselves. Winnipeg started to possess the puck and control play in their attacking zone.
Eventually, and deservedly so, the Jets tied it up at 2. With Hellebucyk on the bench for the extra attacker, fresh off a timeout, Cole Perfetti scored with a perfect shot that beat Spencer Knight.
In overtime, Mark Scheifele continued his Blackhawk domination with the game-winning goal at 2:06. That's now 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points in his career against the Blackhawks, including three points on Tuesday.
For the Hawks, they let a great road showing slip away in the final minutes of regulation and overtime. Coming out of the break, there was a lot of chatter about holding onto leads late, but that wasn't on display in this one.
Every year, a young team is going to have a handful of losses that hurt more than others. This is one of them for the Blackhawks. After dominating for 50 minutes and having a late lead on the road, it was all for naught because they couldn't hold on for one more minute.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Blackhawks will return home for the first time since the Olympics on Friday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center.
