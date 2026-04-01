Blackhawks Third-Overall Pick Anton Frondell Scored His First Career NHL Goal

Anton Frondell of the Chicago Blackhawks has scored his first career NHL goal.
The Chicago Blackhawks had Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets in town on Tuesday night. This was Chicago's first game at home after a long four-game road trip.
This was also Anton Frondell's first game at the United Center as a member of the Blackhawks. On his second shift of the game, Frondell scored his first career NHL goal.
Frondell's goal came at the end of a shift in which he was all over the puck. There were a handful of other times that the puck could have ended up in the back of the cage, but he finally got it past Connor Hellebuyck for the first of his career.
On the goal, Louis Crevier got it towards the net, Ilya Mikheyev put it on the stick of Frondell, and he didn't miss this chance.
Not only did he score his first career goal, but it came against a future Hall of Fame goalie in Hellebuyck. That is certainly a memorable way to score the first of many.
Frondell's first goal is the fifth point (the first four were all primary assists) of his NHL career in his fifth game. That's exactly the type of start that the Blackhawks were hoping for from the 3rd overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
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