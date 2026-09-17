Blackhawks Training Camp: AJ Spellacy With Non-NHL Group, Top Line Without Connor Bedard, & More

In goal, it is Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom. Some are expecting Drew Commesso to get his chance, but he is with the non-NHL group for now. Due to the two-way contract that he has, becoming a one-way contract at the same time that Soderblom becomes a free agent, expect this to be the mold for the 2026-27 season. Adam Gajan is projected to back up Commesso in the AHL.