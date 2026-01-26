Blackhawks Unravel In Third Period, Lose To Panthers 5-1

The Chicago Blackhawks had their point streak (3-games) snapped by the Florida Panthers on Sunday evening. After a special dedication ceremony for “Hockey Fights Cancer”, the product on the ice left a lot to be desired.
The first 45 minutes of the hockey game were scoreless. That was until 15:33 of the second period when Tobias Bjornfort gave Florida a 1-0 lead.
With 30 seconds remaining in the middle frame, Tyler Bertuzzi tied it thanks to a great play made by Wyatt Kaiser and Ilya Mikheyev to find him at the net-mouth.
In the third period, the Panthers took over. Mackie Samoskevich, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, and Tobias Bjornfort's second goal of the game made it four unanswered for Florida. The 5-1 mark stood as the final score.
This loss for Chicago snapped a three-game point streak. They weren't outplayed until the third period, but that ultimately cost them the game.
Part of their struggles as a team overall, including in some of their wins, is scoring goals. Their offense has been lackluster for a couple of weeks now. Connor Bedard isn't producing at the same rate that he was before his injury, and the rest of the team isn't picking it up.
The power play, which had a good first half of the season, has been struggling in recent games. After going 0-3 on Sunday, they are now 0-17 over their last seven games, which has plummeted the entire unit down to 16th in the league with 20.5 percent.
With the loss, the Blackhawks will stay at 50 points. They are wildly improved compared to where they were with 30 games to go last year, but they have a long way to go before the playoffs are a realistic possibility.
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Blackhawks are back in action on Tuesday night when they pay a visit to the Minnesota Wild. It's another game against one of the elite teams in the NHL, except this one is a divisional matchup.
