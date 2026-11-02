Blackhawks Vs Avalanche: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 16

Devon Toews is the perfect partner for Makar. They are so good as a pair that Team Canada brought Toews with them to the Olympics to keep that pair together. They aren't as strong on the back end as they once were, but that top pair makes it easier to navigate. One player to note is Brent Burns, who is one of the oldest players in the NHL, but he's a former superstar who remains fun to watch in his final years.