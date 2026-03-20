Blackhawks Vs Avalanche: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 69

Colorado traded for Nazem Kadri at the trade deadline. He played a huge role in them winning the Stanley Cup in 2022 before leaving for the Calgary Flames in free agency. They haven't used him at center yet, but you can't help but wonder if running Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri, and Brock Nelson down the middle is their ultimate plan for the playoffs. For now, expect Kadri to start on the wing playing alongside Nelson.