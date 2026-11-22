Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 22, 2026 7:03 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 7:03 PM
Coming off a win, the Chicago Blackhawks are set for the second half of a back-to-back. This time, it is against the Vancouver Canucks.
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-14-2) are coming off a win. They have been playing better lately, but there is still a lot to work on. They have also been dealing with adversity off the ice. For one, Connor Bedard is going to be out indefinitely as he undergoes shoulder surgery. This is a huge loss for the Chicago Blackhawks organization, but it's the right decision for the betterment of the player.
During their win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Anton Frondell came out with an injury. He's been dealing with minor injuries and playing through them lately, but head coach Jeff Blashill says that this one is new and has nothing to do with those he's previously been battling.
There is also the Wyatt Kaiser situation. He was assessed a major penalty for an illegal check to the head against Flames forward Martin Popsisil. He has been suspended for three games.
Scouting Vancouver
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The Vancouver Canucks (6-18-1), like the Blackhawks, are going to be playing in the second half of a back-to-back. Also, like the Hawks, they are coming off a win. They defeated the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, which is their most impressive win of the season.
This is the only team in the National Hockey League lower than the Blackhawks in the standings. One of these two teams may have the best odds at the number one pick when the year is all said and done, especially with the way things are trending.
DeBrusk - Chytil - Boeser
Ohgren - Rossi - Lekkerimaki
O'Connor - Mueller - Karlsson
Bains - Quillan - Cotter
Buium - Hronek
Pettersson - Willander
Oleksiak - Schenn
Tolopilo
Merilainen
Leevi Merilainen was the starting goalie for the Canucks in their win over the Minnesota Wild, so it will be interesting to see what direction they go in this game against the Blackhawks. With the injuries that they dealt with, it can't be predicted and won't be determined until warmups.
Elias Pettersson is injured and won't play for the Canucks in this one. That's a big loss, as a point-per-game forward is missing from their lineup. With that, others must step up. Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk in the middle of Filip Chytil will be their top line, with Marco Rossi's second line backing them up.
Rossi, who was acquired from the Wild in the Quinn Hughes trade, had two goals against his old team, including a score with the goalie on the bench for the extra attacker. Zeev Buium, a defenseman who was also acquired in the same trade, also scored. The Blackhawks have to check these guys hard, as they are almost certainly feeling good about their game right now.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks are not at a freshness disadvantage heading into this game, despite being on the road. They had to travel to Vancouver from Calgary, but the Canucks game ended significantly later than theirs. The Blackhawks were already in Vancouver before their game ended.
Donato - Kantserov -Bertuzzi
Moore - Nazar - Kane
Smith - Greenway - Teravainen
Mangiapane - Greene - Boucher
Vlasic - Rinzel
Cole - Levshunov
Korchinski - Del Mastro
Commesso
Knight
The Blackhawks called up Dominic Toninato in place of Connor Bedard's roster spot with him going on Injured Reserve. He could play against the Canucks, but this is a projection without him. The official group will be revealed during warmups. This post will be updated when that happens.
Drew Commesso came up when the Blackhawks placed Arvid Soderblom on waivers and eventually traded him. He has yet to play, though. This is likely going to be his chance to get a start in the NHL for the first time this season. Spencer Knight played well on Saturday, and he will almost certainly get his first break in a while.
The three hottest players in this lineup recently have been Sam Rinzel, Patrick Kane, and Frank Nazar. If they can stay hot against the Canucks, they might be able to help Commesso get his first win in the NHL this year.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 7:00 PM CT.
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