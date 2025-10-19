Blackhawks Vs Ducks: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 7

On Friday night, the Chicago Blackhawks came close, but their losing streak to the Vancouver Canucks is still active after dropping the game 3-2 in a shootout. It was a controversial game, but the results are what they are.

Their chance to move on in a winning way will come on Sunday evening when they take on the Anaheim Ducks. Joel Quenneville’s new team is coming in with a belief that this is the year that they take the step into being a playoff team.

Scouting Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks are 2-2-0, which is about where you’d expect them coming into a season like this. They’ve had moments where they look like that team that’s taking a step, and they look young at times as well.

Whether it’s young players like Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, or Cutter Gauthier, or veterans like Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider, the Ducks have guys who can impact the game.

If it’s former Blackhawk Petr Mrazek or their new number one, Lukas Dostal, the Ducks are a competent team skating in front of them:

Kreider-Carlsson-Killorn

Gauthier-McTavish-Sennecke

Vatrano-Granlund-Terry

Johnston-Poehling-Colangelo

LaCombe-Gudas

Zellweger-Trouba

Mintyukov-Helleson

Projected Lines & Defense Pairs

The Blackhawks are going to have Spencer Knight in goal. So far this season, he’s looked like a Vezina-caliber goaltender. His team in front of him will likely skate like this:

Bertuzzi-Bedard-Burakovsky

Teravainen-Nazar-Mikheyev

Slaggert-Donato-Reichel

Dach-Greene

Vlasic-Rinzel

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Kaiser-Levshunov

Crevier

Jason Dickinson is not going to be in the lineup. Instead, he is being held out to see if he can finally get rid of what’s been bothering him for most of this young season before their next game.

Before the last match, Landon Slaggert was activated off the injured reserve, but he didn’t dress. This time, expect him to draw in for the first time this season.

The insertion of Slaggert has caused there to be a meaningful change in the top nine for the first time since game one. If these lines don't click right away, you should expect them to go back to what was working before the changes.

How To Watch

Those in the market looking to watch the game can find it on CHSN. Those who are out of market can find it on ESPN+. The game will start shortly after 6 PM CT.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.