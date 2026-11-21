Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 21, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 12:00 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks will be on the road for three games, starting off with one against the Calgary Flames.
The Chicago Blackhawks (6-14-2) are in the middle of a soft part of their schedule. Since being demolished 9-2 by the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes a couple of weeks ago, the Hawks have played a string of games against teams much closer to them in the standings.
That will continue on this upcoming road trip out west, starting with the Calgary Flames. Now, the Flames have overachieved a bit this season at 10-12-1. How can a team under .500 be overachieving? Well, most expected them to be much lower than 24th, where they enter Saturday.
It's not like the Blackhawks, who are 6-6-1 at home, are world beaters at the United Center, but it's elite compared to their 0-8-1 record on the road. Their difficulty in finding away wins plays a key role in their record being so poor. Now, they have three looming games that are chances to get that first road victory.
Every other team in the league has at least two road wins, and every other team in the West has at least 4. The sad part is that the Columbus Blue Jackets only had one before Thursday, which is when they came to the United Center and beat the Blackhawks.
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Scouting Calgary
The Calgary Flames (10-12-1) have strong players, and they compete with an intensity that is hard to match. They also really seem to enjoy each other, which is half the battle in the NHL sometimes, especially when expectations are low.
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Wolf
Cooley
Two Calgary defensemen to watch, both young players expected to make an impact for years. Simon Nemec and Zayne Parekh are both improving in their own end while being totally capable of generating offense.
The Flames are not a team loaded with stars, yet they have some nice young players that they like. They also have a farm system worth keeping an eye on as the years go by. Whether it’s Devin Cooley or Dustin Wolf in net, the Flames are confident in their back end.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks should, on paper, be better than the Flames. However, they are very much not. Their systems don’t look as clean; they don’t forecheck as hard, and their defending doesn’t do them any favors. That is all true with or without Connor Bedard, but it’s definitely even harder for them to win without their star, who was on pace for 100 points at the time of his injury.
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Knight
Commesso
A couple of games ago, against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Jeff Blashill made some switches to the lines and defensive pairs in anticipation of Auston Matthews. However, the Flames do not have a player like that; neither did the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, so keeping things like this is possible.
Anton Frondell is the number one center, a role he probably didn't expect to see during his first full season at age 19. However, he has the tools to be successful.
Any game is an opportunity for Bowen Byram to come back from injury. He has only been in the same lineup as both Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard once, and they won the game, but nobody really knows what that truly looks like. If Byram does play at any point on this trip, expect Ethan Del Mastro to come out to make room.
Two players, Frank Nazar up front and Sam Rinzel in the back, have been red-hot lately. Keeping it up is important for them as individuals, but it also gives the Blackhawks a much better chance to win the game.
Drew Commesso has yet to start a game since being called up. Spencer Knight has also started all 13 home games. Will Commesso finally allow Knight a day off in the eyes of Blashill? That's something that won't be known until game time.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 2:30 PM CT.
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