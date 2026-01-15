Blackhawks Vs Flames: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 47

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to take on the Calgary Flames at the United Center. Despite losing to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, the Blackhawks come in with some recent success. At 6-3-1 in their last 10 games, they have found a way to stay afloat in the Western Conference.
Chicago was forced to play without Connor Bedard again on Monday. He was out with the “stomach bug” that has terrorized the Blackhawks' dressing room. He should be good to go for this match, however, as he had a full participation in practice on Wednesday and morning skate on Thursday.
This will be the Blackhawks’ third and final meeting with the Flames this season. The first two, one in each city, were won by the Blackhawks by a combined score of 9-2.
Scouting Calgary
The Calgary Flames appeared to be pulling themselves out of the league’s cellar, but they are right back down after going 4-6-0 in their last 10. At 30th place in the league, the trade deadline and draft lottery are likely at the top of the organization’s mind.
Huberdeau-Kadri-Farabee
Sharangovich-Backlund-Coronato
Zary-Frost-Klapka
Lomberg-Kirkland-Stromgren
Bahl-Andersson
Kuznetsov-Weegar
Hanley-Pachal
Wolf
Cooley
There will be some changes coming to the Flames over the next month, but for now, the Blackhawks must check hard against guys like Nazem Kadri, Joel Farabee, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Mikael Backlund.
If it ends up being Dustin Wolf in net for Calgary, he's the type of goalie that can steal games, so the Blackhawks need net-front attacking, good shot selection, and awareness with the puck when in the offensive zone.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Chicago Blackhawks lost to the other team from Alberta by a score of 4-1 on Monday. 2 goals in 12 seconds with under two minutes remaining (the first was an empty netter) made the score look worse than the game was for Chicago, but a bounce-back is on their radar in this one.
Getting Bedard back will obviously boost the lineup, but they will be without Teuvo Teravainen for at least one game. He is out with an upper-body injury and will be re-evaluated after this match. Consider him day-to-day for now.
Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky
Bertuzzi-Dickinson-Mikheyev
Donato-Moore-Lardis
Dach-Foligno-Slaggert
Vlasic-Crevier
Kaiser-Levshunov
Grzelcyk-Murphy
Knight
Spencer Knight was in the starter's crease for Chicago. He will play against the Flames after a strong showing against the Oilers earlier in the week.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found locally on CHSN. The puck will drop shortly after 7:30 PM CT.
