Blackhawks Vs Golden Knights: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 42

The Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights are set to face off on Sunday night at the United Center. After defeating the Washington Capitals in DC on Saturday night, this is another back-to-back with travel for Chicago.

So far this season, they have had terrible results in these situations. This is their fifth opportunity to make it right, as plenty more loom in the second half of the season. With the team carrying some momentum as they’ve played well following the holiday break, this is as good a time as any to get a back-to-back sweep.

Scouting Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights have one of the best rosters in the NHL when healthy. The problem for them is that they are not very healthy. They’ve also lost three in a row coming into this game and are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

They do now, however, have Jack Eichel back in the lineup. Eichel is their best player as he creates chances, scores goals, and has a heavy two-way game that brings out the best in everyone. It is only a matter of time before this group finds its groove.

Barbashev-Eichel-Marner

Dorofeyev-Hertl-Bowman

Smith-Howden-Stone

Saad-Sissons-Kolesar

Hanifin-Whitecloud

Lauzon-Korczak

Megna-Hutton

Hart

Jack Eichel playing with Mitch Marner is pure hockey magic. These two are both playmaking wizards, and Eichel has an all-world shot. This duo, on a line with Ivan Barbashev, is one to focus on for Jeff Blashill and his staff.

Although Eichel is back, they are still missing two-way forward William Karlsson and Team Canada defenseman Shea Theodore. Brayden McNabb, who is also a pretty good defenseman, is out as well.

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks have two straight wins with the same lineup. There really isn’t much of a reason to mess with it unless there is any sort of injury or return of an injured player.

In the last couple of games, they’ve seen veterans like Ryan Donato, Ilya Mikheyev, and Teuvo Teravainen produce in the absence of Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. Even Nick Foligno and Andre Burakovsky coming up clutch in the shootout on Saturday night were big moments for this team, trying to gain some steam again.

When Bedard and Nazar come back, they will be returning to a team that learned how to play without them. That may help everyone overall once the lineup is at full strength. There will be no reason for the young guys playing well or the veterans to slow down once those two return, which would make it a much more balanced attack.

Bertuzzi-Greene-Burakovsky

Donato-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Teravainen-Moore-Lardis

Dach-Foligno-Slaggert

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Soderblom

After Spencer Knight shut down the Capitals on Saturday night, Arvid Soderblom will certainly go against the Golden Knights at home on Sunday. To have success in the NHL these days, you need two good goalies. Soderblom has played well, and this is another good test for him.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found locally on CHSN. Nationally, it can be streamed on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 6:00 PM CT.

