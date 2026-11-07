Blackhawks Vs Hurricanes: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 18

Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 7, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 7, 2026 12:00 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks are going up against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, who present a huge challenge.
The Chicago Blackhawks (4-12-1) are not in a good place. Observers are watching and waiting to see if something will change. Will they start to earn wins at a higher rate? Will they make a coaching change? Is any of the front office going to be let go? Will a roster move be made?
Their current road trip, a trek through the Southeast United States, will end on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. This may be the most difficult road trip of the season, as they are already 0-2 after blowout losses to the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Scouting Carolina
The Carolina Hurricanes (13-3-2), as mentioned before, are the Stanley Cup champions. They are also leading the league in wins and points at this time as they look to defend their crown.
Even more than the previous two games, this is the most difficult test on the trip. In fact, it’s arguably their most difficult test of the season. The Hurricanes already blew out the Blackhawks at the United Center back on October 10th, and now Chicago has to face them with the disadvantage of being on the road.
Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov
Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake
Hall - Jankowski - Jarvis
Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Martinook
Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Gostisbehere - Valimaki
Kochetkov
Bussi
The Carolina Hurricanes are mostly healthy now that Taylor Hall is back in the lineup. All they are missing is their captain and Conn Smythe Trophy winner from the spring: Jordan Staal. This team is incredibly deep and dangerous on a nightly basis.
Up front, Sebastian Aho is their leader. He puts up superstar numbers, and his support staff, led by the likes of Andrei Svechnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Taylor Hall, Seth Jarvis, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake, are top-shelf. A lot of names are listed as above-average depth pieces because of how good and deep they are. Even their 4th line checks well and scores.
Carolina will dress six outstanding defensemen, but Jaccob Slavin is their leader. He doesn’t bring much offense to the table, but he’s the best defensive defenseman in the NHL, and has been for a while. He’s so good that Team USA brought him to the Olympics, where he played a key role in shutting down the opposition en route to a Gold Medal.
Either of their goalies is capable of playing well. They are a well-oiled machine that makes life easy on their netminders every single night.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks are without Patrick Kane on the road trip, and Bowen Byram has yet to return. Only time will tell if they can return when the club goes home, but don’t expect them in this one.
Kantserov-Bedard-Bertuzzi
Mangiapane-Frondell-Teravainen
Moore-Nazar-Donato
Smith-Greene-Boucher
Vlasic-Cole
Kaiser-Levshunov
Del Mastro-Rinzel
Knight
Soderblom
Arvid Soderblom was lousy in their loss to the Lightning on Thursday, so you can expect Jeff Blashill to go back to riding Spencer Knight for a while. Honestly, neither guy is set up for success with the way the team plays in front of them.
Kevin Korchinski (defense) or Jordan Greenway (forward) may dress, but we won’t know until later in the day. As always, the updated lineup will be posted below once it is known.
How To Watch
You can hear the game locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 7:00 PM CT.
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