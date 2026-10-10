Blackhawks Vs Hurricanes: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 6

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 10, 2026 3:20 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 3:20 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in game 6 of their season.
The Chicago Blackhawks are back in Chicago with a 1-4-0 record. They won their only game at the United Center, but are winless on the road through four tries. Now, they are returning home to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-1).
If the Blackhawks are going to get a second win at home, they need to be on top of their game. They would need to play better than they did in any game so far this season.
Scouting Carolina
The Carolina Hurricanes have a ferocious attack, and they defend as well as any team in the NHL. They finally broke through in the playoffs last season with their current core, winning the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history.
There is not one forward or defenseman who drives the bus offensively, but they have a ton of talent and defend well as an overall unit.
Carrier - Aho -Svechnikov
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Ehlers -Staal -Martinook
Kotkaniemi -Jankowski -Robinson
Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Gostisbehere - Reilly
Bussi
Kochetkov
The Hurricanes are missing Seth Jarvis, who has yet to play this season because of off-season surgery. He is close to returning, which will be a big boost to their already stacked lineup, but it won't be against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Whether it is Bussi or Kochetkov in the net, they play strongly in front of them, allowing them to play their game and simply make saves.
Their top nine forward group is so strong. There are Olympians on all three lines who could drive the offense as well as anyone on the team. On any given night, one of them can be the trio that beats you.
On defense, they have three strong pairs. With that said, Jaccob Slavin is the best defensive defenseman in the NHL. He doesn't put up a lot of points, but he may be the hardest to play against in the league. When he's on the ice, the Blackhawks will have thier hands full when it comes to trying to create.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks are still without Connor Bedard, who is recovering from shoulder surgery. They are also without Frank Nazar now, who will miss the next two games serving a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head.
The good news for them is that Teuvo Teravainen is good to go after missing Thursday's game with an injury.
Lardis-Greene-Kane
Kantserov-Frondell-Bertuzzi
Smith-Moore-Greenway
Donato-Toninato-Teravainen
Byram-Levshunov
Vlasic-Cole
Kaiser-Rinzel
Knight
Injuries and suspensions are forcing Jeff Blashill to make changes regularly. Ryan Greene is getting a chance to be that top-line center with Patrick Kane. Nick Lardis, who hasn't had a strong start, is getting a chance on that line as he tries to break out of it.
The rest of the forward lines are jumbled up, but Anton Frondell and Oliver Moore are getting their chance to serve as centers.
On defense, the pairs remain the same as in the last game. For now, this might be the group that works for them. Spencer Knight is going to start in goal.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 6:00 PM CT.
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