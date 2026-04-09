Blackhawks Vs Hurricanes: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 79

The Chicago Blackhawks begin a four-game homestand on Thursday to close out the 2025-26 season.
The Chicago Blackhawks are back at the United Center for a four-game homestand to close out their 2025-26 season. They will not be going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but there is still plenty to play for over the final handful of games.
The Hurricanes clinched the Metropolitan Division last time out against the Boston Bruins, and now they have their eyes on winning the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Scouting Carolina
The Hurricanes brought up a few players from the Chicago Wolves, including Skyler Brind'Amour, Bradly Nadeau, Josiah Slavin, and Charles Alexis Legault.
Are they going to rest players to stay fresh for their pending trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Maybe, but they still have something to play for with the seeding. Matching up against whoever sneaks into the 8th seed may be more favorable than playing the Boston Bruins in Round 1.
Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis
Hall-Stankoven-Blake
Ehlers-Staal-Martinook
Carrier-Jankowski-Deslauriers
Slavin-Gostisbehere
Miller-Chatfield
Nikishin-Walker
Bussi
Andersen
This was their lineup from the overtime win over the Bruins before inserting any of their AHL players, which won't be known until closer to the game.
If he plays, Sebastian Aho is the one who drives this Hurricanes offense. He doesn't change games the way that some of the highest-tier players do in the league, but he is one tick below. With star wingers right beside him in Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov, they form an A+ top line.
Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall play together on the second line with Jackson Blake. Stankoven and Hall were both involved in trades that included Mikko Rantanen during the 2024-25 season.
Carolina's third line with Jordan Staal, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Jordan Martinook is one of the best shutdown lines in the NHL. Staal has never won the Selke Trophy, but he is in the mix year after year. It is a trip that could also put the puck in the net when they get opportunities.
On defense, the Hurricanes are loaded. It starts and ends with Jaccob Slavin, who is the best pure defender in the NHL on the back-end. His lack of offense, although he scored the overtime winning goal against Boston earlier this week (his first goal of the season), keeps him from being known as a true number one in the NHL, but he is an elite player nonetheless.
Shayne Gostisbehere does cheat for offense from time to time, which is okay, playing on the top pair with Slavin. With K'Andre Miller and Alexander Nikishin on the middle and bottom pairs, they get plenty of offense from their defense.
In goal, whether it's Brandon Bussi or Frederik Anderson, the Hurricanes play a style that gives them a chance to win regardless of who is in net. It is the most physically demanding system in the NHL, led by head coach Rod Brind'Amour, but it works for them. It is a group that's in shape, which is a must for systems like this.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks will need their skating legs in a matchup like this. If they don't have them, they might be run out of their own building by the Hurricanes.
Teravainen-Bedard-Lardis
Bertuzzi-Frondell-Mikheyev
Donato-Nazar-Burakovsky
Mangiapane-Greene-Slaggert
Vlasic-Crevier
Kaiser-Rinzel
Korchinski-Del Mastro
Knight
Soderblom
There is more experimenting going on with Jeff Blashill and his lineup, especially with the forwards. It is likely to be another game with Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, and Frank Nazar down the middle in the top nine, while Ryan Greene will be the fourth line center.
Andre Burakovsky will be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in the last game. Andrew Mangiapane, who was inserted for Burakovsky, will also play, likely meaning that Sacha Boisvert will be the healthy scratch.
Boisvert has yet to play a home game since signing with the Blackhawks, but that is likely just how the schedule works out with the Blackhawks wanting him to take one game off after every one or two played. With every game remaining being at home, he'll have his chance to skate in front of a United Center crowd.
Spencer Knight did not attend the optional skate for the Blackhawks on Thursday, and Arvid Soderblom did. That means that Knight is going to get the nod in goal against the Hurricanes. Coming off his Masterton Trophy nomination, he is ready to have a strong finish to a great year.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it is available locally on CHSN. Nationally, it is available to stream on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 7:30 PM CT.
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