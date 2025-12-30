Blackhawks Vs Islanders: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 39

The Chicago Blackhawks are 1-7 in their last 8 games played. Their one victory was an impressive shootout win over the Dallas Stars, who are one of the best teams in the NHL right now. However, things have been a major struggle without Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar.

Now, the Blackhawks will host the New York Islanders, who are one of the NHL’s surprise teams this season. With the number one pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Matthew Schaefer, in the mix, things have been fascinating for that franchise. At 21-14-4, their 46 points put them in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Scouting New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have some sneaky good players at every corner of their roster, which has contributed to their status as a top-three team in their division.

Lee-Barzal-Holmstrom

Drouin-Horvat-Heineman

Duclair-Pageau-Shabanov

MacLean-Cizikas-Gatcomb

Schaefer-Pulock

Pelech-DeAngelo

Warren-Mayfield

Rittich

Hogberg

Matthew Schaefer is looking like he has the potential to be an all-world player on New York's blue line. The fact that he's only going to get better is scary, but that's what you hope for when you make a number one pick.

Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat as the 1-2 down the middle is solid for the Islanders. With JG Pageau and Casey Cizikas as the 3-4, their center depth can go toe-to-toe with most teams.

In goal, they have been using David Rittich because their superstar, Ilya Sorokin, has been out with an injury. Whether they use Rittich or Marcus Hogberg remains to be seen, but the Blackhawks will need to have a good forecheck, be smart with the puck, and create a good net front presence if they want to score on Patrick Roy's team.

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks, without Frank Nazar and Connor Bedard, don't have a winning roster. However, they do have a handful of great role players who will be with this team when they are a winner down the road.

There are also a handful of veterans in the lineup who do a great job of setting an example for the young and inexperienced players. Currently, they are going through a hard time and need to find their way out of the slump.

Bertuzzi-Greene-Burakovsky

Teravainen-Moore-Lardis

Donato-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Foligno-Dach-Slaggert

Extras: Lafferty, Toninato

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Extra: Del Mastro

Knight

Spencer Knight is going to start for the Blackhawks against the Islanders. He wasn't at his best in his most recent start, but he has been incredible for the entire season as a whole. Balshill isn't giving his number one goalie much time before allowing him to try and bounce back.

The most interesting thing about these lines is Teuvo Teravainen getting Nick Lardis on his line. Lardis is a shoot-first type of player so being on a line with Teuvo who passes everything could lead to more goal scoring. Oliver Moore is going to play center on that line, which is something he learned to do in college.

Before practice on Monday, Connor Bedard took a skate. He stick handled and skated with speed, but he didn't take any shots. Frank Nazar has also upgraded to eating solid food, confirming that he broke his jaw.

Connor Bedard Skated Before Blackhawks' Monday Practice

Before the Chicago Blackhawks practice on Monday, Connor Bedard took a skate as he tries to recover from his shoulder injury.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found locally on CHSN. Nationally, it can be streamed on ESPN+ or NHL Network. The puck will drop shortly after 7:30 PM CT.

