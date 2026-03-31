Blackhawks Vs Jets: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 74

Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets are back at the United Center to face the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to host the Winnipeg Jets for the second time this season. The first time, on January 19th, was also the first time that Jonathan Toews ever returned to the United Center as a visiting player.
At that point, the Jets were lost and had no real thoughts about making the playoffs. It was heading down the trail of missing the postseason after being one of the best teams in the NHL one year prior.
This game is a different story. Since the Olympics, the Jets have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL. As a result, they enter Tuesday’s action just three points out of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Although Toews will get another incredible reception from the crowd, the Jets are going to be all business.
Scouting Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Jets have a solid veteran group up front and in net. Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor are their two top stars up front, while Josh Morrissey is the top guy on the back end.
In net, they have one of the greatest goalies of all time in Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck, who just played a key role in Team USA winning a Gold Medal at the Olympics, is the reigning Hart Trophy winner and a three-time Vezina Trophy winner. With him in the net, the Blackhawks have a heavy challenge ahead of them.
Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo
Perfetti-Lowry-Vilardi
Koepke-Toews-Lambert
Rosén-Zhilkin-Ford
Morrissey-DeMelo
Samberg-Pionk
Bryson-Salomonsson
Fleury-Heinola
Hellebuyck
Toews will be the third line center in this one with Brad Lambert and Cole Koepke. Winnipeg’s lineup is in the blender due to a handful of injuries, including forwards Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter. Those two have resumed skating in non-contact sweaters, but won’t play in this game.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks announced after the morning skate that Artyom Levshunov and Matt Grzelcyk will miss the remainder of the season. This gives Kevin Korchinski and Ethan Del Mastro a little bit of runway to earn looks in the future.
Greene-Bedard-Lardis
Bertuzzi-Frondell-Mikheyev
Donato-Nazar-Burakovsky
Teravainen-Lafferty-Slaggert
Vlasic-Crevier
Kaiser-Rinzel
Korchinski-Del Mastro
Knight
Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell, and Frank Nazar are going to be a 1-2-3 punch down the middle again. This looked good in terms of an attack on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils, and now Jeff Blashill will get a look at it with his matchup advantage at home.
Spencer Knight will start for the Blackhawks in goal. He has given his team a chance to win in every start, but sometimes the defense in front of him lets him down.
Sacha Boisvert is going to be a healthy scratch in this one. Jeff Blashill confirmed he'll play most games down the stretch, but not all of them. It's a development process for him. Sam Lafferty will draw in his spot as the fourth line center. The wingers remain intact from the last game.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it is available on CHSN locally. Nationally, it is available to stream on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 7:30 PM CT.
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