There are a bunch of solid players in Seattle's lineup, but none of them are superstars the way that they might have hoped. Matty Beniers is a very good two-way center, but he never developed into that 40-goal scoring star they were looking for when they took him 2nd overall. His career high of 24 goals is nice, and he'll be right around there again this year, which would make it 4 20+-goal campaigns out of the last 5.