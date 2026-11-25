Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 25, 2026 6:24 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 6:24 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night for some Thanksgiving Eve action.
The Chicago Blackhawks (8-14-2) are winners of two in a row on the road. They defeated the Calgary Flames on Saturday and the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Those are their first two road wins of the season, and now they are looking to close out their three-game road trip with a perfect 3-0-0 record.
Chicago is getting used to life without Connor Bedard, as he has now had successful surgery on his shoulder, and the expected timeline is a 4-month recovery. He came back in 3 months last time with his other shoulder, so anything can change between now and late winter.
Scouting Seattle
The Seattle Kraken (11-9-1) are one of the more vanilla teams in the National Hockey League right now. They are not a poor team by any means, as they are over NHL. 500, but they are still five points below the playoff line.
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Daccord
There are a bunch of solid players in Seattle's lineup, but none of them are superstars the way that they might have hoped. Matty Beniers is a very good two-way center, but he never developed into that 40-goal scoring star they were looking for when they took him 2nd overall. His career high of 24 goals is nice, and he'll be right around there again this year, which would make it 4 20+-goal campaigns out of the last 5.
Right now, Berkly Catton, who was an 8th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is trending up and could be that guy, but he is still just 20 years old. He has 8 goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 21 games played this year, so he seems to be breaking out.
Kaapo Kakko, who was selected 2nd overall in 2019, has had a resurgence with the Kraken so far this year. With Jordan Eberle on the other side of him on Catton's line, it's a great trio.
Vince Dunn, Adam Larsson, and Brandon Montour are all outstanding, but they lack that true number one defenseman still. They don't grow on trees, but it's a weakness in their lineup when it comes to taking that next step. It's a similar situation as their forward group. If they can get these things ironed out through the draft, a trade, or a big free agent signing, they might start to turn the corner as an organization permanently.
Joey Daccord is set to start for the Kraken in the net. Neither him or Philipp Grubauer have had excellent years up to this point, so the Hawks might want to take advantage with high shot volume and forcing Daccord to make a save.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks may be without Connor Bedard, but they appear to be getting Anton Frondell after a game away. He was seen in a walking boot before, but apparently he is good to go for this one against Seattle.
Moore-Nazar-Kane
Donato-Kantserov-Bertuzzi
Mangiapane/Greene-Frondell-Teravainen
Smith-Glendening-Greenway
Vlasic-Rinzel
Cole-Levshunov
Korchinski-Del Mastro
Knight
Drew Comemsso started in goal last time out and won, so expect Spencer Knight to get right back in there after a rare game off. In front of him, the defense will be without Bowen Byram (injury) and Wyatt Kaiser (suspension). This means that Kevin Korchinski is getting another game, despite his tough one against the Canucks on Sunday. If they want him to bounce back, taking him off the leash might be necessary.
This is going to be the Blackhawks' debut of Luke Glendenning, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers over the weekend. He will be the 4th line center between Cole Smith and Jordan Greenway for this one.
Ahead of him at center will be Frank Nazar, Roman Kantserov, and the returning Anton Frondell. Coming off a hat trick, getting a look at Kantserov at center is interesting, as they are trying to learn whether or not he's effective down the middle in the NHL as well as on the wing. He played center in the KHL, where he led the league in goals last season.
Nazar and Rinzel have been the two hottest players in the lineup besides Kantserov, and those three are looking to keep the red-hot power play going alongside Patrick Kane and Tyler Bertuzzi, who have also been excellent lately.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 8:40 PM CT.
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