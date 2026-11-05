Blackhawks Vs Lightning: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 17

Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 5, 2026 7:34 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 7:34 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Tampa.
The Chicago Blackhawks (4-11-1) are coming off another horrific loss. On Wednesday night, they were defeated on national television by the Florida Panthers. This will be their first back-to-back situation of the season.
Not only did they lose, but the NHL on TNT crew carved them up in front of the entire hockey-watching community in the United States. Now, they are playing a team equally as good in what promises to be a very tough environment.
Scouting Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Lightning (9-3-2) are one of the best teams in the National Hockey League right now, especially with that record. However, they are one of the teams in the NHL that is going through incredible turmoil that they did not see coming entering the season.
Last week, news broke that Nikita Kucherov informed the Lightning that he has no intention of signing an extension after this season, and his preference is to be traded. He will not miss games for them, however, due to the situation.
Kucherov is one of the greatest players in the history of the National Hockey League. In addition to winning the Stanley Cup twice, with four appearances in the Final, he has won the Hart Trophy 2 times, the Art Ross Trophy 3 times, and has been an All Star 7 times. In 893 career games, Kucherov has 405 goals, 739 assists, and 1144 points.
At 33 years old, it’s more than conceivable that he has 5 to 6 more years of being an incredible producer of offense. Kucherov was never the fastest player who uses his speed to dominate; it’s all about his brain and how he sees the game. That ability is not going away any time soon. It’s not like the Lightning lack talent around Kucherov, either.
Guentzel - Point - Kucherov
Hagel - Cirelli - Goncalves
Mikheyev - James - Holmberg
Viel - Geekie
Moser - Crozier
McDonagh - Cernak
Hedman - Carlson
D’Astous
Vasilevskiy
Hildeby
At forward, Braden Point, Jake Guentzel, Anthony Cirelli, and Brandon Hagel are all above-average, Olympian type of players. Again, there is no shortage of skill around Kucherov. The situation is not his issue. Feeling disrespected is his issue.
One of Tampa’s depth pieces may be familiar to Blackhawks fans, as they now have Ilya Mikheyev, who was an outstanding forward during his time in Chicago. Proving himself as a great 5-on-5 contributor and penalty-kill savant earned him a nice contract with Tampa.
Whether it’s JJ Moser, Ryan McDonagh, or Victor Hedman, the Lightning have a strong left defense. Whether it's the future Hall of Famer Andrei Vasilevskiy in net or backup Dennis Hildeby, they play well enough in front of them to make it easier for them to play their position.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks got a good game out of Frank Nazar on Wednesday. He scored two goals in the loss, both coming in the third period. If he can start turning up the heat offensively, the Blackhawks will have a much better chance of coming out of their funk.
Kantserov-Bedard-Bertuzzi
Moore-Nazar-Donato
Smith-Frondell-Teravainen
Mangiapane/Boucher-Greene-Greenway
Vlasic-Cole
Kaiser-Levshunov
Del Mastro/Rinzel/Korchinski
Soderblom
Knight
We are learning fast that this group was built with a flawed philosophy. For one, not enough veterans are key players on the team. All 4 centers are 23 or younger, and only Connor Bedard is advanced enough to be considered a true center at this time.
Patrick Kane is out with an injury and should be back soon, but other veteran forwards like Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, and Ryan Donato are not helping the young guys take steps with their own play.
On defense, it's a mess. Bowen Byram is still out. Ian Cole is a veteran, but he isn't at the top of his game like he once was, and the rest of the group is right around college age.
During warmups, we'll find out who the scratches are. The lines above have projections with certain players who may be rotated in. This post will be updated with answers. Unless Jeff Blashill goes back to Knight for the second evening in a row, Arvid Soderblom should make his 4th start of the season.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 6:00 PM CT.
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