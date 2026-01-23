Blackhawks Vs Lightning: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 51

The Chicago Blackhawks are coming off an imposing shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. This road victory was as impressive and entertaining as any this season, and it came over one of the best teams in the NHL.
Now, at 21-22-7, the Blackhawks will return home to face the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa has won two straight, like the Blackhawks, but is 9-0- 1 in its last 10 games. With this being the second half of a back-to-back, Chicago has their hands full.
Scouting Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the best teams in the league for the last decade. They don’t have Steven Stamkos anymore, but they still have a lineup loaded with future Hall of Famers and Stanley Cup champions.
Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov
Guentzel-James-Goncalves
Girgensons-Gourde-Holmberg
Finley-Paul-Bjorkstrand
Moser-Raddysh
D'Astous-Cernak
Carlile-Crozier
Vasilevskiy
Johansson
These were Tampa's lines from their last game, a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks to make it points in 14 straight games. During the match, Anthony Cirelli left with an injury and did not return.
If Cirelli can't go, Tampa will face the Blackhawks without their top-two centers, as Brayden Point is also out with an injury.
That doesn't make them any less difficult to beat, however, as Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel, and Jake Guentzel are all-star forwards who can put the puck in the net with regularity.
On defense, Tampa is also missing Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, which creates a hole for them, but they still keep finding ways to win.
This game in Chicago is the first half of a back-to-back situation for the Lightning. They will use one of their goalies on Friday and one against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Andrei Vasilevskiy is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best goalies to ever live, so facing him would be an incredible challenge for the Blackhawks, but we won't know until warmups.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Chicago Blackhawks didn't have a morning skate on Friday. You can assume that Arvid Soderblom will start in goal, as Spencer Knight picked up the win on Thursday night. Jason Dickinson missed Thursday's game with an illness, so time will tell if he's able to go against the Lightning.
Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky
Donato-Nazar-Bertuzzi
Foligno-Dickinson-Mikheyev
Slaggert-Moore-Lardis
Vlasic-Crevier
Kaiser-Levshunov
Grzelcyk-Murphy
Soderblom
Knight
The winning lineup from Carolina may be the move, with a switch in net, if Dickinson can't go again on Friday. Colton Dach was lined up to be the scratch before the Dickinson news, which could come back into play if he is healthy enough to go against Tampa.
Watch out for this Blackhawks "4th line". They don't play like a typical fourth line, but they have a lot of speed and bring a lot of energy. Oliver Moore, fresh off his incredible 21st birthday performance, is looking for more.
With five kills on five penalties on Thursday, the Blackhawks jumped to number one in the NHL's PK rankings. The Lightning have a lot of firepower on their power play, so keeping that going could be the difference in the game.
Chicago will be rocking their black alternate sweaters on home ice for this Friday Night Hockey match.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it is available on ESPN. The puck will drop shortly after 6:00 PM CT.
