Blackhawks Vs Penguins: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 7

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 13, 2026 3:09 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 3:09 PM
Updated Oct 13, 2026 3:15 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the NHL Frozen Frenzy.
The Chicago Blackhawks (1-5-0) will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-1) for Tuesday night action at the United Center. Three of the game’s greatest of all time, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Patrick Kane, are going to share the ice once again.
The Blackhawks are coming off a terrible loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Penguins earned a big shootout win over the Dallas Stars last time out. In most years, a Tuesday night in October between two teams from the opposite conference won’t build too much excitement. However, this is a special scenario.
For one, this game is going to be a part of the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy. Starting at 5 PM CT, every team in the NHL will play with staggered start times. The Blackhawks are right in the middle of it with their game against the Penguins.
Scouting Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Penguins overachieved in 2025-26, and they are trying to do so again in 2026-27. With their core aging, the rest of the group is young and trying to establish themselves in the NHL.
Rakell-Crosby-Rust
Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin
Kuzmenko-Kindel-Koivunen
Dewar-Lizotte-Robertson
Carlile-Karlsson
Girard-Korczak
Stastney-Letang
Andrei Kuzmenko was not in the lineup last game due to injury, but you can expect him back against the Hawks. If he does, in fact, play, the second line with Novak and Malkin is where he’ll slot in.
Former Blackhawks defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk will not be on the early part of Pittsburgh’s trip due to injury, so he won’t have a chance to skate in the building where he won a Stanley Cup.
Even in the year 2026, most of what Pittsburgh does goes through Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. They also have Erik Karlsson now, who is an older player in the league but still borderline elite.
Although Malkin doesn’t play center as much anymore, he is still incredibly effective when it comes to helping drive a line offensively. Between him and Crosby, Blackhawks defenders will have their hands full.
Whether it’s Arturs Silovs or Sergei Murashov in net, the Penguins could use an upgrade. However, these guys are capable of making saves as long as the team in front back-checks hard, breaks the puck out, and doesn’t make bad turnovers.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks are going to, at long last, have Connor Bedard back in the lineup. He has spent the off-season, training camp, and the first couple of weeks of the season recovering from shoulder surgery that he had early in the summer.
Now, after intense dedication to working his way back, he is going to get in the lineup to try to help his team win. With him centering the top line, this is what the Hawks will look like:
Kantserov-Bedard-Kane
Bertuzzi-Frondell-Teravainen
Smith-Greene-Greenway
Moore-Toninato-Donato
Byram-Levshunov
Vlasic-Cole
Kaiser-Rinzel
Knight
Nick Lardis is going to be the healthy scratch, with Connor Bedard coming back. With Frank Nazar out due to a suspension, they are keeping Dominic Toninato up to play center. When Nazar returns, Toninato will return to the Rockford IceHogs. Whether Lardis stays as the healthy scratch with both Bedard and Nazar in the lineup remains to be seen.
Spencer Knight is projected to start for Chicago. He comes in with a 1-3-0 record, a 3.80 goals-against average, and an .885 save percentage. Those brutal numbers are more on his team’s defense in front of him, but even he would admit that there is another level he can get to. If he reaches that level soon, his numbers will start to be more on par with his career totals.
Bedard's First Game As Captain, Playing Alongside Patrick Kane
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 7:00 PM CT.
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