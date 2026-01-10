Blackhawks Vs Predators: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 45

The Chicago Blackhawks will play the second half of a back-to-back on Saturday night in Nashville. This comes one night after a tough 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

This loss to Washington snapped a four-game winning streak for Chicago, but the lineup was compromised in the defeat. What head coach Jeff Blashill called a “stomach bug” is floating around the locker room, causing players to either miss or play under the weather.

They have a chance for a quick turnaround against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night, but the stomach bug doesn’t seem to have fully left them yet. It will likely be another game that the guys who do play have to battle extra hard.

Scouting Nashville

The Nashville Predators had a horrific letdown year in 2024-25. After signing veterans like Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei, they expected to take their playoff team from the year prior and elevate it to a Stanley Cup contender. Instead, they were a lottery team.

This season, it looked like they would be a lottery team once again at the start of the year. They couldn’t buy a win early. Lately, however, they have been hot enough to get themselves back in the Western Conference playoff race. Nashville is 7-3-0 in its last 10 games, 20-19-4 overall, and sits three points outside of a playoff spot.

This team that once looked like a lock to trade all of its stars now has an eye on a different prize. With that, the Blackhawks are next on their list of potential victims. Nashville came to Chicago on November 28th and beat them at the United Center 4-3.

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Stamkos

Bunting - Haula - Evangelista

Jost - Svechkov - Wood

Schaefer - McCarron - Smith

Josi - Perbix

Skjei - Wilsby

Hague - Blankenburg

Saros

Marchessault is dealing with something that has him listed as day-to-day. That leaves Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, and Steven Stamkos as their big guns offensively.

On defense, Roman Josi leads the way, along with goalie Juuse Saros. To break through, the Blackhawks just need to continue their effort on the forecheck. The Predators have been playing well lately, but this is a team the Blackhawks have the firepower to overcome, as long as they have their legs going.

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks called up goalie prospect Stan Berezhnoy ahead of the game. That means that Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom are not yet better as they deal with the stomach illness that forced Drew Commesso into action on Friday night.

Bertuzzi-Greene-Burakovsky

Bedard-Moore-Lardis

Teravainen-Dickinson-Donato

Dach-Foligno-Slaggert

Vlasic-Murphy

Kaiser-Levshunov

Korchinski-Grzelcyk

Berezhnoy

This is how the Blackhawks lined up their forwards and defense on Friday night against the Capitals. It is unclear if the illness has hit anyone else, but Berezhnoy was the only call-up to this point. Commesso and Korchinski, who were call-ups on Friday, may be dressed on Saturday as well.

Jeff Blashill said that Ilya Mikheyev will travel to Nashville and likely play. If that's the only change to the skaters, expect Slaggert to come out and for Mikheyev to go back in. We won't know the changes this causes for the lines until warmups.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found locally on CHSN. The puck will drop shortly after 7:00 PM CT.

