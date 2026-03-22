Blackhawks Vs Predators: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 70

The Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators are at the United Center on Sunday afternoon for a day game within the Central Division. The Blackhawks are trying to finish the season strong, while the Predators are trying to make a late-season push for the playoffs.
Chicago is coming off a horrendous loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Nashville is coming into the second leg of a back-to-back, as they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
Scouting Nashville
The Nashville Predators are on a three-game winning streak, and that has pushed them above the playoff line entering Sunday. Nobody saw that coming, even a month ago, let alone multiple months ago.
Stamkos - O'Reilly - Evangelista
Forsberg - Wood - Marchessault
Jost - Haula - L'Heureux
Schafer - Svechkov - Wiesblatt
Skjei - Josi
Hague - Perbix
Barron - Ufko
Annunen
Murray
Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly, Jonathan Marchessault, and Filip Forsberg lead things up front for Nashville. They were sellers at the deadline, but they kept these guys, and they are being rewarded for it late in the season.
On defense, the bottom two pairs follow the lead of the top pair, comprised of Brady Skjei and Roman Josi. Nashville has been one of the best NHL teams at pumping out impactful defensemen, and this year is no different with their newfound depth.
Juuse Saros is injured, so their options in goal against the Blackhawks are Justus Annunen and Matt Murray. Annunen defeated the Golden Knights on Saturday, but they could go right back to him on Sunday. Andrew Brunette has a decision to make, but it won’t be revealed until closer to game time.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks are not expected to have Sacha Boisvert or Anton Frondell available for Sunday’s game. They are both expected to make their NHL debut on the East Coast later next week.
Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky
Bertuzzi-Nazar-Teravainen
Slaggert-Donato-Mikheyev
Lardis-Toninato-Lafferty
Vlasic-Levshunov
Kaiser-Rinzel
Del Mastro-Grzelcyk
Knight
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be without Andrew Mangiapane and Louis Crevier again on Sunday. They are expected to return to the lineup on the upcoming road trip.
Going with a traditional lineup was forced on Jeff Blashill in the loss to Colorado, as he used the 11/7 strategy in St. Paul on Thursday. Having Dominic Toninato, Sam Lafferty, and Ethan Del Mastro in the lineup on Sunday will be necessary again.
Arvid Soderblom played for Spencer Knight on Sunday, the second half of a back-to-back. Against the Predators, expect Knight to get the nod once again.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found on CHSN locally. Nationally, it is available to stream on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 2:00 PM CT.
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