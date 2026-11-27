Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 27, 2026 5:43 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 5:43 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks will face the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon at the United Center.
The Chicago Blackhawks (9-14-2) are one of the lower-end teams in the National Hockey League, but they have won three straight games, all on the road. Those were also their first three road games of the season, following a 0-8-1 start away from the United Center.
This was a strong string of wins for the Blackhawks, regardless of where their opponents were in the standings, as they now come home with a bit of confidence. Even without Connor Bedard in the lineup, things are trending up.
Scouting New York
The New York Rangers (13-10-1) are one of the mid-teams in the Eastern Conference, but they are in a fight with the New York Islanders for the third place spot in the Metropolitan Division.
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Cuylle - Zibanejad - Lafreniere
Kartye - Miller - Raddysh
Tolvanen - Laba - Chmelar
Gawdin - Sasson - Rempe
Gavrikov - Fox
Pettersson - Durzi
Schneider - Morrow
Garand
This is a lineup filled with talent, but they lack the overall depth needed to be a threat to win every single game that they play. Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere, and JT Miller are their leaders up front, while Adam Fox is a legit number-one defenseman.
New York is without Igor Shesterkin, who is out for the season due to an injury. Without him, Dylan Garand has stepped up to the plate and played halfway decently. He will face the Blackhawks in this one.
Pavel Dorofeyev was one of the prized available players over the summer, and the New York Rangers landed him. He has been injured and could return to the lineup at the United Center, but that won't be known until game time.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks are looking to stay on track at home, where they have been much better this season. In fact, their record at home is 6-6-1, which isn't good, but not horrific either.
Moore - Nazar - Kane
Donato - Kantserov - Bertuzzi
Greene - Frondell - Teravainen
Smith - Glendening - Greenway
Vlasic - Rinzel
Cole - Levshunov
Korchinski - Del Mastro
Knight
Spencer Knight will go for the Blackhawks in this one. He doesn't get many days off, and this Black Friday game against the Rangers won't be one of them.
Last time out, new waiver claim Luke Glendening was outstanding in his 4th-line role. Today, he may have some extra juice playing against the team that just put him on waivers last week.
Roman Kantserov will remain at center to start, as will Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell. We'll see how this trio goes against some good centers in New York who know how to play a strong, hard game.
On defense, Bowen Byram is still out. Wyatt Kaiser also has some time left on his suspension. With that, both Kevin Korchinski and Ethan Del Mastro will continue to play.
Before the game, the Blackhawks recalled Dillon Boucher and sent down Dominic Toninato. That could mean Boucher draws in, but who remains a mystery. We won't know those answers until game time either.
With it being Black Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks will don their all-black alternate sweaters for this one, adding a layer of excitement to the match.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen nationally on TNT, TruTV, and HBO Max. The puck will drop shortly after 4:30 PM CT.
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