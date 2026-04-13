Blackhawks Vs Sabres: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 81

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Buffalo Sabres in game 81 of the 2025-26 season.
The Chicago Blackhawks will welcome the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Buffalo is the last team to be paying their first visit to the United Center in 2025-26, and it comes in the second-to-last game of the season.
Back on November 21st, the Sabres skated off their home ice with a 9-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. That was their third win in four games, moving their record to 8-9-4.
Shockingly, since that win over the Blackhawks, the Sabres have had a winning percentage above .700 and have been one of the best teams in the National Hockey League.
They enter Monday 49-23-8 with 106 points, the fourth-best record in the NHL, and a chance to win the Atlantic Division with two games left. The turnaround has been one of the most remarkable in NHL history.
Scouting Buffalo
The Sabres have a great mix of veterans, young players, and depth up and down the lineup. They play a fast and heavy game, which allows them to compete with whoever may be on the other side.
Krebs-Thompson-Tuch
Zucker-McLeod-Quinn
Benson-Norris-Doan
Greenway-Kozak-Malenstyn
Dahlin-Samuelsson
Byram-Power
Stanley-Metsa
Luukkonen
At forward, Tage Thompson drives the bus offensively, and he's supported by stars like Alex Tuch, Josh Doan, Jason Zucker, Josh Norris, and Jack Quinn, amongst others.
On defense, Rasmus Dahlin is one of the five best in the NHL, and his name will appear on lots of Norris Trophy ballots.
Head coach Lindy Ruff has started using Owen Power, a former number one overall pick, as a shutdown defenseman, and he has thrived. It has also taken pressure off Dahlin, who is now put in even more of an offensive role. This also allows Bowen Byram to thrive playing with a player like Power, who has been focused solely on shutting down the opposition.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is going to start in goal for the Sabres. Since their turnaround began, he's been a wall for them. With a chance to clinch the Atlantic Division on the line, they are going with their number one guy.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks had Oliver Moore on the ice in a regular sweater for their morning skate on Monday, but he will not play. This does, however, leave the door open for him to play in their season finale on Wednesday.
Greene - Bedard - Lardis
Bertuzzi - Frondell - Mikheyev
Donato - Nazar - Burakovsky
Slaggert - Boisvert - Teravainen
Vlasic-Crevier
Kaiser-Rinzel
Korchinski-Del Mastro
Knight
Frank Nazar was hit in the face with a puck last game. He left and did not return. However, he avoided the worst-case scenario, which is a broken jaw for the second time this season. He's missing a few front chicklets, but he will play against Buffalo.
Ethan Del Mastro was a late scratch last time out due to injury. He was replaced by Sam Lafferty, who was a forward playing defense for a night. Del Mastro will return to the lineup against Buffalo.
Andrew Mangiapane was also injured during the last game against the Blues, and he wasn't out for the morning skate. One of Sam Lafferty or Landon Slaggert is likely to get in the forward lineup for him.
Spencer Knight is going to start for the Blackhawks in this one. He will likely close out the season for Chicago, with there being just one more game.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it is available locally on CHSN. Nationally, it is available to stream on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 7:30 PM CT.
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