Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 29, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 12:00 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks will play a Sunday afternoon match against the Minnesota Wild.
The Chicago Blackhawks (10-14-2) are on a bit of a roll. They have now won four straight games following their 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Black Friday. They have a lot of players out due to injury, including some of their top players, but they are finding ways to win.
Now, on this Sunday afternoon, they will face a division rival to close out a quick two-game homestand. It's been a long time since they've won three in a row, and this is their chance.
Scouting Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild (18-4-6) lead the Central Division in wins and points. They are also second in the overall league standings, only trailing the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.
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The Blackhawks were defeated by a team like Carolina 9-2 a couple of weeks ago, and that sparked some changes within the organization. Chicago is looking to avoid a result like that this time around against a team in that tier.
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The Minnesota Wild may be without their best player, Quinn Hughes. He has missed the last couple of games due to injury. Hughes is on the trip, but we won't know until warm-ups if he is in the lineup or not.
Outside of Hughes on the back end, Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek are the offensive leaders. They have a fair amount of depth, too, as both Foligno brothers are wingers for Ryan Hartman on the 4th line, to support three good scoring lines.
Minnesota's back end, especially with Quinn Hughes, is special. Brock Faber is a number-one defenseman on most teams, while Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon are as good in their roles as any third or fourth defenseman in the league.
Whether it's Jesper Wallstedt or Filip Gustavsson in the net for the Wild, they are going to play well in front of them. Both of them are Olympic-caliber Swedish goalies who can dominate any game they play.
For the Blackhawks to win a game like this, they have to be at their very best. It is going to be difficult without some of their top players, whether Hughes plays or not, but these two teams have played each other hard for years.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks, as mentioned before, are without Connor Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi, Bowen Byram, and Patrick Kane at this time due to injury. Those are their highest-paid players on their roster, which is never easy to deal with.
Chicago is also missing Wyatt Kaiser, who is missing his third game of a three-game suspension. With him and Byram out, this is another chance for both Kevin Korchinski and Ethan Del Mastro to play.
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Whether it's Spencer Knight or Drew Commesso, the Blackhawks have to play a certain way if they are to beat the Wild. Knight has started every game at home so far this season, but Commesso will likely play one of their games on Sunday or Monday.
It's hard to tell, at this time, which forwards will dress at the bottom of the lineup. With Luke Glendening playing well, he feels like a lock. Is Jordan Greenway healthy enough? Will Dillon Boucher or Dominic Toninato get a chance? Is Landon Slaggert going to remain in the lineup? All of these questions will be answered in an update below following warmups.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. It can be seen locally on CHSN. Nationally, you can stream it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 1:00 PM CT.
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