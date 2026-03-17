Blackhawks Vs Wild: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 67

The Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild are set to square off for the third time this season. Each of the first two went beyond regulation, but the Wild won both 4-3.
The Blackhawks were beaten soundly by the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night, and this is their opportunity to bounce back against another good team. Although the Wild have had a magical season so far, they are currently in a slump, going just 4-4-2 in their last 10.
As an angry team also looking to get back on track, the Wild presents a great challenge to a young Blackhawks team trying to have a strong finish to another developmental year.
Scouting Minnesota
The Minnesota Wild are making their first visit to the United Center with Quinn Hughes. Hughes was on the team when the two met up in St. Paul in January, but this will be his first trip to Chicago since the trade.
Kaprizov - Yurov - Boldy
Zuccarello - Hartman - Tarasenko
Johansson - McCarron - N Foligno
Trenin - Sturm - Fabbri
Hughes-Faber
Brodin-Spurgeon
Middleton-Petry
Gustavsson
The Minnesota Wild are going to start Filip Gustavsson in net against the Blackhawks. They run an elite duo in goal, and Gustavsson will get the nod in this one.
Their top center, Joel Eriksson Ek, is out with a lower-body injury. This gives the Blackhawks an edge down the middle of the ice.
The problem for the Blackhawks will be the stars, including Hughes, that the Wild have elsewhere. Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy drive the bus offensively, and Vladimir Tarasenko, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, and Marcus Johansson provide depth.
Nick Foligno, projected to play on the fourth line, will make his first return to Chicago since being traded to Minnesota. As a guy who played with the Hawks for just a few years, he will get a warm welcome for the impact he had.
Nick’s brother Marcus, who is a big part of the Minnesota Wild’s leadership group, is still week to week. He should be perfectly fine before the playoffs, so they will be able to suit up together in some very important games.
Paired with Hughes will be Brock Faber, also a US Olympian who won gold in Milan. He can shut people down, create offense, and impact the game up and down the ice. Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin are the veterans on the blue line to support them, so creating a strong forecheck will be a key to victory.
Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago
The Blackhawks had an optional morning skate on Tuesday, so we will see if they go with 11/7 or a traditional lineup during warmups.
Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky
Bertuzzi-Nazar-Teravainen
Mangiapane-Donato-Mikheyev
Lardis-Lafferty-Slaggert
Vlasic-Levshunov
Kaiser-Rinzel
Del Mastro-Crevier
Grzelcyk
Knight
Soderblom
Based on the way practice was conducted, Matt Grzelcyk may be the healthy scratch if they dress 12 forwards. If they go with 11 forwards, Sam Lafferty is the best bet for the scratch.
Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom are each rested enough to start, so we will also see what they decide there during warmups.
Sacha Boisvert is not ready to make his NHL debut yet due to visa issues. If he is able to clear that before their next game, also against the Wild, he should be ready to play if he gets a practice in.
How To Watch
The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found on TNT and HBO MAX. The puck will drop shortly after 6:30 PM CT.
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