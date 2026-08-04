Blackhawks Will Close Centennial Celebration Vs Maple Leafs In November

The Chicago Blackhawks will close their Centennial Celebration against the Toronto Maple Leafs in November.
The Chicago Blackhawks spent the entire 2025-26 season celebrating 100 years of hockey in Chicago. It was a transition year on the ice, but many all-time great moments were celebrated throughout the entire campaign.
On Monday, the team announced how they would end the centennial celebration. November 17th will mark the 100th anniversary of their first game in franchise history. It came against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will be in the building on that night in 2026.
Chicago’s first game 100 years ago was also Toronto’s first game as the Maple Leafs, as they were the Toronto St. Patrick’s before that. It is the perfect matchup to commemorate that anniversary.
The modern-day Blackhawks will be hoping to have Connor Bedard back by the time of this game. It actually lines up right where the timeline of his recovery says he’ll come back, but anyone who knows Bedard understands that he'll try to come back well before then.
On the other side will be his friend and distant relative, Gavin McKenna, whom Toronto just made the number one overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. In addition to being an incredibly special occasion for the franchise, it promises to be an incredible hockey match based on the hype surrounding players on both sides.
Will the Blackhawks don special sweaters for this game? Will the Maple Leafs bust out their “St. Pats” throwbacks? Anything is possible, so expect the unexpected.
Other promotions from the Blackhawks include four bobblehead nights, Friday Night Hockey, and the return of the "Best Day Ever".
The bobbleheads given out will be Spencer Knight (November 29th vs Wild), Frank Nazar (December 12th vs Mammoth), Connor Bedard (February 20th vs Wild), and Alex Vlasic (March 14th vs Ducks). This makes it 10 bobbleheads over two seasons, as six were given away in 2025-26.
Fans can also celebrate Military Appreciation Night on November 12th vs the Buffalo Sabres, Native American Heritage Night on November 19th vs the Columbus Blue Jackets, Hockey Fights Cancer Night on February 17th vs the St. Louis Blues, St. Patrick's Day on March 10th vs the Washington Capitals, and Pride Night on March 16th vs the San Jose Sharks.
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