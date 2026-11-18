Chicago outscored the Maple Leafs 3-1 in the third period, leading them to a 6-3 victory, but everything is going to be overshadowed by the fact that their franchise player is injured. Although it was a nice night celebrating the franchise's first 100 years, nothing will be positive unless there is a good update on Bedard's status after, which will be posted here on The Hockey News Blackhawks when it becomes available.