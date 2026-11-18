Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 18, 2026 3:11 AMPublished Nov 18, 2026 3:11 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks lost Connor Bedard to injury during their 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at the United Center. This game was a special one, as the Blackhawks celebrated the 100th anniversary of their first-ever NHL game, also against Toronto.
They spent the entire 2025-26 season celebrating the first 100 years in franchise history, and it all came to a finale against the Maple Leafs. The celebration included alumni, video tributes, and tons of stories told in person throughout the evening.
Once the game started, the Blackhawks did not get off to a good start. The Maple Leafs, right off the bat, controlled play. At 3:22, Toronto got on the board quickly. Easton Cowan put home an Auston Matthews rebound to gain the lead.
The Blackhawks did have themselves a couple of scoring chances and played a bit better after the Leafs went up, but the 1-0 score held through the first intermission.
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The second period was a bit dry early on, but then the heat was turned up in a big way as it went on. At 13:17, FrankNazar tied the game on the power play. They looked good for the entire man-advantage sequence, and then Nazar finally found the net.
At 17:54, Nazar scored again to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. On the very next shift, the Maple Leafs had a net-mouth scramble, and the puck appeared to go in the net, but it was waved off and play continued. Oliver Moore then scored on the other end of the ice. The roof blew off the United Center, but it was all for nothing.
Before the Blackhawks were even done celebrating, it was determined that the puck did, in fact, go in for Toronto, and the game was actually tied 2-2 as of 18:16. It looked like the game was going to reach the second intermission tied, but the Blackhawks had other plans.
On the next shift, Connor Bedard scored to restore Chicago's lead. The 3-2 lead for the Blackhawks would then reach the end of the middle frame. Once again, the roof was blown off the United Center.
Early in the third period, true disaster struck for the Blackhawks. While they still had the lead, Connor Bedard injured the same shoulder that he had hurt over the summer. He left the game and did not return.
Chicago outscored the Maple Leafs 3-1 in the third period, leading them to a 6-3 victory, but everything is going to be overshadowed by the fact that their franchise player is injured. Although it was a nice night celebrating the franchise's first 100 years, nothing will be positive unless there is a good update on Bedard's status after, which will be posted here on The Hockey News Blackhawks when it becomes available.
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What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will be at home once again on Thursday. They will face the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have been facing similar struggles so far this season.
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