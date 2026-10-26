Blackhawks Won't Turn Season Around Without Fixing Power Play Results

"The power play is mirroring our 5-on-5 game: we can't score," head coach Jeff Blashill said. "I can't sit here and say that we don't get any chances. We do. Power plays are funny animals. You can have [bad] power plays and score and good power plays and not. I'm not saying we had great power plays or not - we're going to look back at the film and say, was the process good enough or not? Based on that, we'll decide if there are tweaks. I do think there's a mirror of our 5-on-5 game; we're not scoring easily at all. We have really good players that are going to score goals, that are not scoring."