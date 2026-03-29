Both Gavin McKenna & Ivar Stenberg Would Make Sense For Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks would be a better team with either Ivar Stenberg or Gavin McKenna.
A lot of conversation about the top of the 2026 NHL Draft took place as a result of the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers on Friday night. The loser, if in regulation, was going to wake up the next day with an inside track at the second-best odds of winning the lottery.
The Rangers defeated the Blackhawks, who have a significantly younger lineup, by a score of 6-1. After the Hawks went up 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Nick Lardis, it was all Rangers from there.
Now, they have the same number of standings points (67) with 9 games left each. The Calgary Flames also have a chance at the lottery, as they enter Sunday with 70 points. The Vancouver Canucks are running away with the best odds, as they have just 50 points.
If the Blackhawks end up picking first or second, there are two inedible options for them. Both Gavin McKenna (Canada, Penn State) and Ivar Stenberg (Sweden, Frolunda) would fit in nicely on the Chicago Blackhawks right away.
Each of them has a friend on the Blackhawks. For McKenna, his relation to Connor Bedard through marriage is well known, but they aren’t necessarily close only because of that. McKenna has made it clear through interviews that he does get along well with Bedard, who’s been a good hockey mentor to have in his life.
As for Stenberg, he meshed very well with Anton Frondell at the 2025-26 World Junior Championships. They were their two best forwards en route to winning the Gold Medal. Reuniting in the NHL would be a great story for each of them.
In terms of on-ice talent, they are both high-end when it comes to undrafted prospects. Each of them has the tools to step into an NHL training camp and earn a roster spot. They will likely each make their debuts in September of 2026.
Numbers support their current draft stock, as they were each incredible point producers in 2025-26. Stenberg had 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 43 SHL games. That 0.77 points per game is the second most a player has ever had in the SHL during their draft year.
In the NCAA, McKenna had a similar level of dominance. It isn't easy to produce points in this league either, but going over a point per game is more likely than in the SHL. In 35 games played, he had 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points, which was one of the most productive seasons a freshman has ever had at Penn State or in the NCAA as a whole.
McKenna, like Stenberg, also played in the World Junior Championships. He had four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 7 games played, but Team Canada lost out earlier than Sweden.
Neither player is huge, and they could each stand to add some muscle, but their skating gives them an edge over some of their most physical peers. Offensive skill sets like playmaking, stick handling, and strong shots make these guys worth considering at the top of the draft more than anything.
McKenna might have a little more flash to his game, but the motor on Stenberg is infectious. No matter what, the top six would be getting more of the skillset they need.
If the Blackhawks are selecting outside of the top two, they’d still be getting an elite prospect. They could bolster their organizational defense with guys like Keaton Verhoeff or Chase Reid, or they could stick with drafting another forward like Caleb Malhotra or Tynan Lawrence. The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, which will help answer many of these questions, will take place on May 5th.
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