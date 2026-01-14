Brayden Point's Injury Could Be What Gets Connor Bedard To Olympics

Brayden Point has a much longer history of being elite than Bedard, but there is no question as to who is having the better season up to this point. Through 37 games played this season, Point has 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points, which is well off his usual point-per-game pace. As for Bedard, he has 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points in 33 games played.