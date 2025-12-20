BREAKING NEWS: Nick Lardis Scores First Career NHL Goal In His Home Province

While trailing 5-3 against the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis scored his first career NHL goal to bring his team back within one.

Lardis was called up last week when Connor Bedard went down with an injury. He earned that opportunity based on the way he's played over the last two years. After a 71-goal season in the OHL last year and a point per game start to his AHL career this year, it was time.

Alex Vlasic made a nice play to keep the puck in the zone before throwing it back the other way. Lardis caught the puck and used a backhand to score the first of his NHL career. It was only a matter of time before Lardis reached this milestone, as he has been a great sniper at every level.

Lardis' ice-time probably isn't what it needs to be for him to be successful long-term, but he made the most of it in this one.

Not only did he increase his team's chances of coming back in the hockey game, but he also did something that will allow him to focus solely on the game going forward. Now, he can concentrate on being the best player possible. Goals will come in bunches because of his talent.

