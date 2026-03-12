BU Head Coach Jay Pandolfo Gives Concerning Sacha Boisvert Update

Boston University defeated Vermont 4-1 to open its run in the Hockey East Tournament. After the game, there was a concerning update from head coach Jay Pandolfo on Blackhawks prospect Sacha Boisvert.
On Wednesday night, the Hockey East postseason tournament kicked off. Boston University took on Vermont in one of the first games.
Ahead of the game, BU revealed that Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick Sacha Boisvert was not in the lineup. At first, it was concerning because it appeared like he was being healthy scratched in what could be BU's last game of the season.
Cole Eiserman and Cole Hutson led the Terriers to a 4-1 victory over Vermont, which kept their season alive for another game.
After the match ended, head coach Jay Pandolfo had a concerning and cryptic update on Boisvert.
"I wouldn't necessarily say he was a healthy scratch," Pandolfo said. "He just wasn't available tonight. I'm going to leave it at that."
Is Boisvert hurt, and that's why he wasn't a healthy scratch? That seems like a strange way to go about it, though. If he didn't want anyone to know what the injury was, he'd likely just say an upper or lower body injury.
Being that cryptic about it makes you wonder if it was something off the ice that made him a healthy scratch in what would have been one of the biggest games of his collegiate career.
Boisvert made the switch from North Dakota to BU last off-season, but you can't help but wonder if that was a bad decision.
He was one of the best freshmen in the country as a Fighting Hawk in 2025-26, and this year just hasn't gone his way. Injuries have played a role in that, but he clearly found more success at his previous stop.
The reason he left North Dakota is that the coach who recruited him was fired. Now, he's having a rough go of it. We'll see if Pandolfo can get him back in the lineup for their next game.
