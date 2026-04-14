Buffalo Sabres Clinch Atlantic Division With Win 5-1 Over Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated by the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 at the United Center on Monday night.
The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night at the United Center. Buffalo, which came in with a chance to win the Atlantic Division, had a lot to play for against a Blackhawks team that already locked into the second-best draft lottery odds.
The Blackhawks, as they've often done this season, got themselves out to an early lead. While short-handed, Ilya Mikheyev set up Ryan Greene for his second goal in as many games.
The ice was chippy, and it was hard for anyone on either team to control a hard pass or shoot with a one-time shot. There were even multiple players losing an edge throughout.
Before the first period ended, however, the Sabres found a way to overcome that. At 19:02, Josh Norris sniped one past Spencer Knight to even things up.
In the middle frame, the Sabres took over the ice. They outshot the Blackhawks 12-4, and one of them went in courtesy of Tage Thompson. His 39th goal of the season put the Sabres ahead for good.
The Sabres scored three more goals in the third period. Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson's second, and Ryan McLeod made it 5-1. That score would hold as the final.
For Thompson, he now has 40 on the season to go with his first playoff berth with Buffalo and his Olympic Gold Medal that he won with Team USA back in February.
This win, combined with the Tampa Bay Lightning failing to earn a regulation win (they beat the Detroit Red Wings in overtime), means the Sabres won the Atlantic Division. The turnaround that this team has had since the beginning of December will be remembered for a long time.
For Chicago, when it comes to clean passes, smart decisions, line changes, and power play efficiency, this was one of the sloppiest games that the Blackhawks have played in the Connor Bedard era.
Back when there were a handful of games remaining, Jeff Blashill said he wanted to give the fans a reason to believe in the future. The exact opposite has happened since. They are trending toward leaving for the summer with a whimper.
After the game ended, both Wyatt Kaiser and Ryan Donato commented on hearing boos from their own fanbase, both admitting that it was probably warranted, but less than fun. There is still one more chance for them to have a nice game and go out feeling better.
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What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will be back in action on Wednesday night at the United Center. They will close out the 2025-26 season with a match against the San Jose Sharks.
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