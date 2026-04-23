Caleb Malhotra Makes Sense For Blackhawks At 3rd Or 4th Overall

The Chicago Blackhawks may end up picking 3rd or 4th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. Caleb Malhotra makes sense for them in that spot.
The Chicago Blackhawks have a decent chance to select first or second in the 2026 NHL Draft. The lowest they can pick is 4th, and that can only happen if both lottery winners come from teams that finished in 30th place or better. The lottery will make this determination on May 5th.
If the Blackhawks select first or stay put at second, Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg are the two best options. With the third or fourth pick, assuming McKenna and Stenberg go first and second, the possibilities are endless.
If they want to go the route of a defenseman, Chase Reid and Keaton Verhoeff are exceptional prospects. They can each move the puck, skate, and develop their two-way play as they move into pro hockey.
The Blackhawks already have a lot of young studs on the blue line, but they may want someone who shows more promise as a true number one. If one of Reid or Verhoeff turned out to be better than both Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov, it would make it a great selection.
With all of that said, if they wanted to go with a forward 3rd or 4th overall, Caleb Malhotra would be an excellent pick. He is a true center and projects to be one at the NHL level.
With Nick Lardis and Marek Vanacker already in the organization, the Blackhawks have had a great line between them and the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs. Malhotra would be a great person to extend that relationship.
During the 2025-26 season, Malhotra was second in scoring on the Bulldogs with 84 points (29 goals). Only Jake O'Brien, who was drafted eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken in 2025, had more points (93). Vanacker, sharing the ice with Malhotra, led the OHL with 47 goals.
Malhotra's father, former NHL player Manny Malhotra, is the head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks. His son, Caleb, has a great chance to be the first center off the board in 2026.
What makes Caleb Malhotra an elite prospect is his two-way ability. When he doesn't have the puck, you can expect him to make wise choices while defending and trying to get the puck back. On offense, he has an incredible hockey IQ, which allows him to make plays for himself and others.
If the Blackhawks drafted him, it would become almost certain that one (or maybe both) of Frank Nazar or Anton Frondell will become a full-time wing. Having that level of forward depth and versatility would pay off down the road when they are dealing with playoff matchups.
In his draft +1 year, Malhotra is committed to play for Jay Pandolfo and the Boston University Terriers. That squad is projected to be very good, which would make for a great developmental environment for a young star like Malhotra.
The results of the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery will determine whether or not this is a possibility for Chicago. If they do end up taking Malhotra, you'll know they did their homework because they are in Brantford scouting quite a bit.
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