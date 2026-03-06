Chicago Blackhawks Make AHL Trade With New York Rangers

The Chicago Blackhawks made an AHL trade with the New York Rangers.
On Friday, ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, the Chicago Blackhawks took a little bit of a break from being sellers to make a minor league trade.
They acquired defenseman Derrick Pouliot from the New York Rangers in exchange for Aidan Thompson. Both players have spent the year with their respective AHL squads.
Poulliot is 32 years old and will add some depth to a Rockford IceHogs team that desperately needs it. He had 28 points in 52 games this year with the Hartford Wolfpack.
The elder defenseman has also spent a fair amount of time in the NHL, split between seven teams. He was with one of them, the 2016 Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, to earn a ring.
As for Thompson, a former third-round pick (90th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, had an incredible collegiate career at Denver before coming to the AHL. In 40 games with Rockford this year, he had six goals and nine assists for 15 points.
In minor league terms, this is the IceHogs adding veteran depth on the back end while the Wolfpack adds a young forward that may develop into a contributor.
