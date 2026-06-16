“The Chicago Blackhawks mourn the loss of Kyle Calder and extend our deepest condolences to Kyle's family during this extremely difficult and tragic time. Kyle approached life with the same passion, intensity and incredible dedication that defined his play. His commitment to the game remained strong long after his professional career ended, sharing his love for hockey with all generations of players through his work with Little Blackhawks, local youth teams and the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Association. While Kyle's time with us was far too short, I'm comforted in knowing his legacy will live on for many years to come.”