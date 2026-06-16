The Chicago Blackhawks are mourning the loss of Kyle Calder, who spent 6 of his 10 NHL years with them.
On Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL Alumni Association sadly announced the death of Kyle Calder, who played a decade in the NHL for five teams in total. His first and longest tenure was in Chicago, where he played in 359 games over parts of six seasons.
In those games with the Blackhawks, Calder had 85 goals & 125 assists for 210 points. For being a 5th-round pick (130th overall) in the 1997 NHL Draft, he sure carved out a nice career for himself.
Following his tenure with Chicago, he had stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks before retiring in 2010. Calder finished with 114 goals, 180 assists, and 294 points in 590 games played.
Danny Wirtz, the Chairman and CEO of the Blackhawks, had this to say about Calder following the tragic loss:
“The Chicago Blackhawks mourn the loss of Kyle Calder and extend our deepest condolences to Kyle's family during this extremely difficult and tragic time. Kyle approached life with the same passion, intensity and incredible dedication that defined his play. His commitment to the game remained strong long after his professional career ended, sharing his love for hockey with all generations of players through his work with Little Blackhawks, local youth teams and the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Association. While Kyle's time with us was far too short, I'm comforted in knowing his legacy will live on for many years to come.”
The cause of death is not yet known. He was 47 years old.
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