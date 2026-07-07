Cole Smith Is Eager To Get His Chicago Blackhawks Chapter Started

"You can tell they have high-end offense," Smith said of the team on the ice. "They take little plays and put it in the back of the net. You can tell playing against them that they are a young team and susceptible to some things. That young offense is very striking. As far as wanting to sign there, what stood out to me is how much they wanted me to be a part of their group. They made me feel special. They really wanted to get me in on that third or fourth line."