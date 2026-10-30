Comparing The Blackhawks To The Rest Of The Central Division After One Month

As you can see, the Blackhawks are four points behind the Jets after 13 games played. Winnipeg had a good start to the season, but are currently on a 3-game losing streak. The Blackhawks have a win against them, and it looks like they will be competing for last in the division all year. However, none of Winnipeg's losses have been as non-competitive as some of Chicago's losses. The Jets have a better goal differential by 11.