Connor Bedard Fits Right In With Current Chicago Sports Stars

The Chicago Blackhawks won the draft lottery in 2023, which allowed them to select Connor Bedard with the first overall pick on the 2023 NHL Draft.
Since then, he has blossomed into the superstar that they were hoping for. The fact that he will continue to get better makes the Blackhawks a threat to compete for championships down the line. Nothing is guaranteed at any pick in the draft, but the Blackhawks got this one right.
Currently, Chicago boasts a wealth of talent across its various sports teams. Connor Bedard fits right in with guys like Caleb Williams and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who were just in attendance for the Blackhawks’ win over the Jets on Monday.
Last week, Bedard wore a Caleb Williams Bears jersey into the United Center. Williams appreciated that, and he paid it back by attending a Blackhawks game wearing a Bedard jersey. The images of them sitting along the glass went viral across social media.
"It's cool," Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said of Williams and PCA coming to visit Bedard. "Even that ovation (for Caleb Williams from the crowd) was incredible."
Blashill admitted that he thought a fight was going on because the crowd's reaction to seeing the other stars in town was so loud.
"There are some really young, super-talented athletes in this city," Blashill continued. "Hopefully, all of them can really enjoy success here moving forward. It's an unmatched sports city, so it's really cool to be a part of."
To win championships in any sport, you need elite stars who can lead the way. Connor Bedard is proving this year that he is capable of being that guy for the Blackhawks to build around. Alongside him on and off the playing surface are some amazing stars in other sports, and that group will only grow as the years go on.
In the win over the Jets, Bedard scored his 20th goal of the season. He’d have more if he never sustained an injury, but he’s still on pace for 38 this season. That would put him right there, in terms of production, with some of the best pro athletes in town.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.