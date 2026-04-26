Connor Bedard Is Ready To Be Blackhawks Captain On And Off The Ice

Connor Bedard is likely going to be the next captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and he is ready.
When the Chicago Blackhawks made the decision not to bring back Jonathan Toews a couple of years ago, they let the greatest captain in franchise history walk away.
The following season, the Blackhawks acquired Nick Foligno from the Boston Bruins and named him the next captain.
Ahead of the trade deadline this year, Foligno was traded again. This time, it was to play with his brother, Marcus Foligno, and the Minnesota Wild.
With a vacancy in the role of captain, speculation began. The Blackhawks decided to roll with three alternates to close out the season. Jason Dickinson and Connor Murphy were also moved out at the deadline, which forced the Blackhawks to name three new alternates entirely.
One of those new alternate captains was Connor Bedard. When the Blackhawks made Bedard the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, they always envisioned him being the team's captain and best player.
Well, since stepping onto his first NHL sheet at 18 years old, Bedard has been Chicago's best player. Despite having some development points early in his career, he has led them in scoring each time.
That was no different in 2025-26, and that was with more leadership pressure placed on his shoulders. He wore the "A" at times when other alternate captains were injured, but he was one of the new permanent ones after the deadline.
This summer, before any announcements of him being the next captain are made, he needs a contract. He currently sits as a pending restricted free agent and he knows that its time to think about it now that the season is over.
"Honestly, I haven’t thought about [the contract] once this year," Bedard said. "I know I want to be here and we’ll get it done soon. I don’t think if it’s not done in a month, there’s any worry or anything. It’ll just get done when it’s get done."
Connor Bedard understands that he's the most important asset to the organization, but he also recognizes that he's not the only player on the team. He has made it clear that other young guys around are important to the success of the team. He wants everyone there to be comfortable with their situations as well.
"I think there is that sort of setting the precedent of a lot of our guys," Bedard said on the impact his deal may have on others. "Obviously, [Nazar] was the first young guy to sign long-term, [Vlasic] as well. So, you think about that. But at the end of the day, it’s just seeing what fits the team best, what fits me best, and just going from there. I’m very open to however they see it and what they have to say."
Once they get through this off-season hurdle, they can focus on bigger and better things. Obviously, both sides want to get this done. Once that happens, they will begin thinking about naming him the captain and what they can do to make the team better going forward with him at the center of it.
"It’d be an honor," Bedard said on being the captain. "It’d be extremely special. We have a lot of guys int his room who can lead and take on those kind of roles. If I’m the one who is chosen for that, I’d be extremely grateful and that’s not something anyone would take for granted. This is a special organization, it’s been around for 100 years now. You see the names that have gotten that honor, that would be amazing. But whatever fits the team best and whatever Kyle and everyone is thinking on that. Whatever happens, happens with that."
Bedard is ready for the role on and off the ice. Part of what makes him ready for the role, and a great candidate, is knowing that others on the team are also capable of doing the job. It's very wise to acknowledge that he's ready for it, but not think he's the only one ready for that type of responsibility.
Bedard has worn the C on his chest at other stops, so there is already experience leading teams that he's the best player on.
"If I did get the C, I’m not going to change who I am and become something different just because of that letter," Bedard said. "Obviously, it’s an added responsibility that I do think it’d be ready for. But a lot of guys could be ready for it in that room, but it would be a special honor, for sure."
With great power comes great responsibility, a wise man once said. Bedard would be the leader of the team on the ice, which he already has been due to his play for a couple of years now, but the fact that he can lead a locker room off the ice and away from the rink is an added attribute.
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