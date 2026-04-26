Connor Bedard Is Ready To Be Blackhawks Captain On And Off The Ice

"It’d be an honor," Bedard said on being the captain. "It’d be extremely special. We have a lot of guys int his room who can lead and take on those kind of roles. If I’m the one who is chosen for that, I’d be extremely grateful and that’s not something anyone would take for granted. This is a special organization, it’s been around for 100 years now. You see the names that have gotten that honor, that would be amazing. But whatever fits the team best and whatever Kyle and everyone is thinking on that. Whatever happens, happens with that."