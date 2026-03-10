Connor Bedard Makes Blackhawks History With Assist On Andre Burakovsky's Goal

With Connor Bedard's assist on Monday night against the Utah Mammoth, he made Chicago Blackhawks history.
The Chicago Blackhawks had the Utah Mammoth in town on Monday. For the Mammoth, it's a game that is of incredible importance as they work toward making the playoffs for the first time in their history.
For Chicago, it is about the development of their young team and working toward the future. The center of the entire program is Connor Bedard, who was the number one pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
During the game, Connor Bedard made a little bit of history when he assisted on Andre Burakovsky's goal. Bedard now has the most career assists, 116, of any Blackhawks player to ever don the sweater before turning 21.
There have been some wonderful players to come through Chicago and have hot starts. Whether it's Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Jeremy Roenick, Ed Olczyk, or someone else, Bedard has them beat in the assists before 21 department.
It was an important goal for Burakovsky as well, because it was his first in 19 games. During that span, he only had one assist. It tied the game at two at the time, which was also big for the team as a whole.
There are a lot more assists (and goals) where that came from for Bedard, but there is no denying that he is one of the best young players in franchise history. He deserves to be recognized for such an incredible milestone.
