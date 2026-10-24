Connor Bedard & Patrick Kane Connect For Nice Goal, But Blackhawks Lose 4-1 To Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 24, 2026 3:36 AMPublished Oct 24, 2026 3:36 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated at home by the Montreal Canadiens, despite Connor Bedard and Patrick Kane connecting for a nice goal.
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks returned to the ice for game action on Friday night for the first time in 6 days. This long time spent idle gave the Blackhawks time to practice and rest in preparation for the rest of the long season.
In their black alternate sweaters for the first time in 2026-27, the Hawks played host to the Montreal Canadiens. Right off the bat, the Blackhawks looked like the team that had lots of rest going in. After getting through the first shift of the game, where Montreal controlled the puck, the Blackhawks started to take control for a while.
At 4:23 of the first period, Connor Bedard scored to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Patrick Kane made a heads-up play in the neutral zone to feed Bedard for a rush. The Blackhawks' captain didn't miss with a snipe.
Between the Hawks being off for 6 days and them being shut out by the Dallas Stars in their most recent game, that was the first goal they scored in over a week of real time.
Later in the first period, Jake Evans scored to tie the game at 1. Former Blackhawks 3rd overall pick Kirby Dach made the play to set up the tying goal, Evans' first of the season. That 1-1 tie made its way into the first intermission.
In the second period, the Blackhawks had a couple of power-play chances early. They've been using 5 forwards with the man advantage with Bowen Byram out, and it hasn't been working. Without a defenseman out there, they are prone to giving up shorthanded opportunities.
One of those short-handed chances came back to bite them, as Jake Evans scored his second of the game after the Hawks allowed another odd-man rush. This goal gave the Habs a 2-1 lead - their first of the game.
In the third period, there were chances for both sides, but the only goal scored was an empty-netter for Montreal. The 4-1 score held as the final, as the Blackhawks skated off with another lackluster loss to a better team.
Spencer Knight made 24 saves on 27 shots. He would always say that he should have every save, but that is far from true. Between short-handed chances galore and lackluster effort at even strength in the second half of the game, it would be hard for any goalie to win. If the Blackhawks want to keep this two-game losing streak from getting ugly, they must be better at protecting the house.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will welcome the Florida Panthers on Sunday for their 11th game of the season. This will be Chicago's 5th game out of 7 straight at home.
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